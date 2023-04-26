There’s big doings in St. Albans this weekend. The Maple Festival will be jazzing up the place from Friday through Sunday.
There will be a pancake breakfast, the Maple Festival Parade, the Fiddler’s Variety Show, a Sugarhouse Tour, the Sappy Art Show and so much more.
That not not enough? The BFA-St. Albans softball team has a big game on Saturday at home against Colchester. It’s a crowded schedule but squeeze this one in.
The Maple Festival comes one weekend a year but all spring long BFA-St. Albans and its Franklin County neighbors put on their own show on the softball diamond and it is a good one.
There are three Franklin County softball teams ranked in this week’s Top 10 in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings — BFA-St. Albans, Missisquoi and Enosburg Falls. BFA holds the top spot.
Heck, if Franklin County could claim Chittenden County neighbor Milton, a gateway to Franklin County, it would have four teams in this installment of the Rutland Herald/Times Argus rankings.
BFA’s neighboring rival Missisquoi is coming to town on Thursday and that should make to a special prelude to the Maple Festival with a large crowd on hand for the showdown.
If there is another county that can match all of that excitement on the softball scene, just dip down to Rutland County in Division IV.
West Rutland is the defending state champion but Rutland County neighbors Proctor and Poultney look to be competitive with the Golden Horde.
Each of the teams has a pitcher — West Rutland’s Peyton Guay, Proctor’s Cadence Goodwin and Poultney’s Kaitlyn DeBonis — who can stymie a lineup when they are on their game.
All three of these teams boast a batting order capable of scoring runs.
It should be a fun season as these teams jockey for a favorable playoff seed.
The fact that one of the other red hot contenders is Leland & Gray, also a southern Vermont neighbor, is only going to add to the excitement.
1. BFA-St. Albans 3-0 (1) The Comets can pitch it and they can hit it. They have allowed just one run over the three games and have scored 37. Maybe, they can field it too. Sometimes they don’t get the chance to show off that part of the game with Sierra Yates piling up the strikeouts.
2. South Burlington 4-0 (2) The defending Division I state champions could be heading for another showdown in June in the state championship game against BFA-St. Albans. They have allowed only five runs over the four games.
3. Mount Anthony (2-2) (3) The Patriots have not been beaten by a Vermont team. They are coming off a 9-4 loss to Pittsfield. The Massachusetts team is in mid-season form having already played 10 games. The Generals boast a 7-3 record.
4. Missisquoi 3-1 (5) The Thunderbirds are coming off a 3-1 victory over a very good Colchester club.
5. Essex 3-1 (6) The Hornets move up a spot. They are coming off an 8-3 win over North Country and own a signature 3-2 win over Missisquoi.
6. Colchester 2-2 (4) Both of the Lakers’ losses were close ones to top-five teams Mount Anthony and Missisquoi.
7. St. Johnsbury 2-1 (UR) The Hilltoppers’ loss was by one run to Colchester.
8. Mount Abraham 2-2 (7) Both of the Division II Eagles losses have come at the hands of D-I Missisquoi.
9. Milton 4-0 (UR) If Mount Abe is not the team to beat in Division II it just might be the Yellowjackets who have gone unbeaten by outscoring the opposition 66-10.
10. Enosburg Falls 4-0 (UR) Here is yet another D-II contender looking like it has a real chance. The Hornets are averaging just a fraction under 16 runs per game and have pitched two shutouts.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. BFA-St. Albans 2. South Burlington 3. Mount Anthony 4. Missisquoi 5. Essex.
Note: Hey, Rutland, BFA’s Sierra Yates does not play favorites. She no-hit Rutland in the season opener and this past Saturday fired another no-hitter in a 17-0 victory at Middlebury.
Division II — 1. Mount Abraham 2. Milton 3. Enosburg Falls 4. U-32 5. Otter Valley.
Note: Otter Valley has reeled off three straight wins to go to 3-2. Now, they must prove they belong in the division’s top five.
Division III — 1, Oxbow 2. Bellows Falls 3. Windsor 4. BFA-Fairfax 5. Green Mountain.
Note: Keep an eye on Fairfax. Yes, they are but 1-2 but they were sort of competitive against Milton, losing 11-5, and the other loss was to Enosburg Falls. They might be one to watch in D-III. You can make Green Mountain a dark horse, also. They might have found something when they put Riley Paul in the circle.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Leland & Gray 3. Proctor 4. Blue Mountain 5. Poultney.
This is a southern fried division and it is going to make for a lot of fun in the southern tier of the state. Poultney and L&G each played defending state champion West Rutland tough. It should be a wild scramble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.