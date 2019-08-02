It’s a grind but also a lot of fun at the L.D. Pierce Invitational.
Here’s an example.
Art Bemis and Bill Hadden were 2 down to Matt Albertazzi and Will Banfield on Friday when they came to the par-3 15th tee at Rutland Country Club.
Hadden stepped up and hit a shot to the left side of the green where a slope carries the ball right and toward the up-front pin placement. It’s the textbook way to play the hole.
Hadden’s ball starts rolling and rolling … slowly ...
“Get going,” said Albertazzi. The ball stopped 8 feet from the flag.
“Were you rooting for that, Matt?” cracks Hadden. “Matt, I question your sincerity.”
Laughter all around.
“I didn’t bring my pom-poms,” Albertazzi said.
More laughter.
Hadden made his birdie putt to slice the margin in half but Banfield, whose game blew hot and cold, chipped in for birdie to win 16. On the par-4 downhill 17, he drove the green, the ball stopping right next to his pitch mark, 3 feet from the hole.
Banfield smiled sheepishly over the sensational shot. “Sorry guys,” he said.
Then he made his eagle putt to finish off the first-round match.
Now they’ll face medalists Garren Poirier and Bryan Smith, 3 & 2 winners over Vic Shappy and Tim McAuliffe.
Poirier is Albertazzi’s former Pierce partner and there will be some good-natured trash talking beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
It will also be a challenge against one of the tournament’s top teams but “that’s the one we’ve been looking forward to,” said Albertazzi.
“I just hope to have fun,” said Banfield, whose game appeared in flashes. He made a 25-foot putt to win a hole early and had behemoth tee shots on 16 and, obviously, the 340-plus yard 17th.
“Loosey-goosey, that’s my game,” said Banfield, who does not get to play much.
“Our games compliment each other,” Albertazzi said. “We’re a little all over the map but when he gets it going …”
Albertazzi had a pair of birdies and Hadden three and the 77-year-old Bemis, who gives away a lot of distance to the others, had a pair of sand saves and several good holes to set up Hadden for free runs at the cup.
The match everyone will have an eye peeled for, however, has defending champions Drake Hull and Jared Nelson, of Rutland, facing Eric Lajeunesse and Bryson Richards in a Barre-vs.-Rutland slugfest at 10:30 a.m.
Hull and Nelson played a scary brand of golf Friday, making eight birdies and an eagle (by Nelson, on 17, after the match against Dan Cole and Corey Taylor was decided). Cole and Taylor had a valiant effort with five birdies but found themselves swimming against the current. They came to 15 1 down but lost the next two holes to birdie.
Hull is starting to see his game come back into shape after a tough final day at the New Englands and is much happier with the way he’s striking the ball.
“It’s better every time we play,” he said.
And what of Nelson, who tied for low round (6-under 66) at the New Englands?
“He’s a stallion,” Hull said.
“It’ll be a good match,” said Richards, whose team came in at 3 under in its 3 & 2 win over Ed Czajkowski and Scott McCue. “If the putts drop we’ll be right there.”
Richards made birdie on 13 with an uphill 20-footer that broke from left to right to give his team the lead for good.
Matt Gammons and Logan Markie, semifinalists last year, and seven-time champions Jody Larson and Mike Dukette, provided the clubhouse crowd with a special 18th hole.
Gammons popped in a 12-footer for birdie and Dukette topped it with a sidehill 12-footer to force a sudden-death playoff. There were birdies on 15, 16, 17 and 18, the first two giving Gammons and Markie a 1-up lead. They lost 17 to birdie as the match squared. Gammons and Markie won the playoff on the first hole and now will face Matt Wilkinson and Taylor Bellemare, who had a hot round on Friday with a 6-under showing against Ted Salerni and Jeff Brown. They won that match on 16.
In other matches, Matt Canavan and Carter Flanigan eliminated Collin Fingon and Peter Christenson 3 & 2, and Jeff Houle and Jared Barber, son of longtime Pierce contestant Hugh Barber, beat Jack Bushee and Stephen Carknard, 4 & 3.
SATURDAY’S MATCHES
10 a.m. — Smith and Poirier vs. Albertazzi and Banfield 10:10 — Gammons and Markie vs. Wilkinson and Bellemare 10:20 — Canavan and Flanigan vs. Barber and Houle 10:30 — Hull and Nelson vs. Lajeunesse and Richards
