It was basketball season in Vermont. That is a combination that can make for treacherous travel conditions.
The ice, snow and wind on the Interstate were particularly dangerous on the day that the University of New Hampshire was going play at Vermont in a men’s America East basketball game in 2017.
But if you know Bellows Falls native Bill Murphy, you know a man who has the mentality of a mail carrier: “Neither snow nor rain nor gloom of night” could keep Murphy from a basketball game.
Murphy had a gig serving media outlets with coverage of UVM men’s basketball games and he was not about to miss a conference game with rival UNH.
He left his home in Lebanon, New Hampshire that day and found the conditions worse than he could have imagined. Several cars nearly collided with Murph’s vehicle.
He only made it as far as Randolph before he decided enough is enough. He turned around and headed back home. Everyone has limits. We just didn’t think Bill Murphy had any.
The ride was much nicer for Murphy on Sunday. He rode in a striking blue convertible. There were two signs on the door: One read: “Alumni President Heather Murphy.” The other: “Grand Marshal Bill Murphy.”
Riding in a convertible with your daughter by your side on Father’s Day. Talk about Americana.
There was another night in 2000. It was not unlike that one in 2017. Nobody should have been on the road.
But the Division II state championship boys basketball game was being played at Barre Auditorium.
You would have had to have been crazy to make the trip from Bellows Falls. Either that or love the Terriers more than life itself.
The BF coach was Bill Murphy and he said there like 2,000 fans from Montpelier in the house that night and 23 from Bellows Falls.
The Montpelier fans were loud. The Terriers quieted them. The final was Bellows Falls 65, Montpelier 61 in overtime.
Murphy has coached the BF boys basketball program to its only two state titles.
Another white-knuckle ride with a happy ending.
But the Sunday drive had no snow or sleet. It was a top-down day with adoring fans lining the parade route.
Bill Murphy has hundreds of adoring fans and Sunday they showered him with love — love for a coach, recreation director, Terrier booster, media giant and so much more.
Fans he once taught in grade school in Westminster were there to see him.
Murphy has touched a lot of people in his life as an educator, media person, coach, playground supervisor and so much more.
Sunday, they reached out to him. They wanted to touch him, to convey just how much he meant in their lives.
One of those in attendance for the parade was Doug MacPhee. He, in fact, spoke with Murph briefly.
MacPhee is a 1958 Bellows Falls graduate who has attended all but about a half dozen of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowls, the annual all-star football game between the top recent graduates of Vermont against their New Hampshire counterparts.
MacPhee has his own adventures on rides. He hitchhiked from Bellows Falls to Nashua, New Hampshire’s Holman Stadium to attend the very first Shrine Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl in 1954.
There were three players wearing the Bellows Falls helmet for Vermont that day — Paul Clarey, Richard Morton and Dick Whitcomb.
MacPhee knew Whitcomb best and was motivated to get to the stadium to watch him in Vermont’s 12-7 loss.
Like Murphy, MacPhee will be a grand marshal this summer. That will be his title on Aug. 5 at the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
“It means a lot to me because I was never able to play sports,” he said, a bout with Rheumatic Fever being the reason why. “Being a part of the game means so much.”
MacPhee is also a Shriner.
Sunday meant every bit as much to Murphy.
“Me health is deteriorating and I didn’t know if I was going to be able to be there,” he said.
That was one his first thoughts when notified of the honor by his daughter four weeks ago.
Murphy does not know until he gets up what that day will bring. Fortunately, he said, he had been good all that week.
Murphy has covered a lot of miles. He made several trips to Boston, Baltimore and other places covering the Red Sox for a publication called the Baseball Bulletin. Later, he made those same trips for a radio gig that he had. You would often hear his voice on NESN asking questions in the post game locker room.
MacPhee is still rolling over plenty of asphalt. He, in fact, has a goal to drive every single road on the official Vermont road map.
He has maps that he has marked up but he also goes modern-age and does use a GPS.
He has covered a lot of the territory so far but there is plenty more to go.
“I don’t know if I will ever finish it,” MacPhee said.
That’s fine. The process is fun and so is seeing Vermont.
The process. Life is a process for Murphy right now. He meets with doctors who are trying to sort out myriad problems.
Somehow, it does not slow him down. He continues to do radio shows from a studio in his Lebanon home, sports shows that air over stations that are part of the Great Eastern Radio company.
MacPhee is also pretty adept in front of a microphone. He was the public address announcer at Bellows Falls Union High School’s Hadley Field for 30 years. Today, that press box is named for him.
If MacPhee enjoys his day as the Shrine Grand Marshal on Aug. 5 as much as Murphy relished his on Sunday, it will be a great day.
“The entire day was beyond my wildest dreams,” Murphy said.