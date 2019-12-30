The Rutland Herald’s three-person sports staff discussed, compiled and then voted on the biggest local sports stories of 2019.
The area included Rutland County with its eight high schools plus Black River, Green Mountain Union and Springfield.
One thing we discovered during the process is that not all state championships are equal even though all are very special.
There are certain “extras:” attached to some that made them stand out to us. Fair Haven’s baseball state crown, for example, was bolstered by a mind-boggling playoff pitching line by ace Erc Ramey and West Rutland got our attention by doing the “double” — winning the crowns in both girls basketball and softball.
Proctor’s girls state soccer title made the cut because it was it came in an incredible ninth state trip to the final.
And when you win a first state crown in program history for a school that has been around as long as Green Mountain Union, it was a scenario that screamed to be included.
Black River’s baseball crown did well in the voting because it was a storybook ending for a school that will soon close its doors.
The No. 1 biggest story is sad one with College of St. Joseph and Green Mountain College, two schools with athletic programs that made splashes on the national scene at various times, closed their doors.
And in a sport often relegated to the shadows, Mill River cross country runner Brogan Giffin finds himself on the podium again with a second-place finish.
1. Two Rutland County colleges, College of St. Joseph and Green Mountain College, with proud sports histories closed their doors.
2. Mill River junior Brogan Giffin wins the Division III state championship in cross country and then makes a huge splash on the national stage by turning in his best time ever in Wisconsin to finish third at the at the USTAF Junior National Meet.
3. Fair Haven junior Aubrey Ramey spaces four hits with 10 strikeouts as Fair Haven defeated Otter Valley for its first state baseball title in 18 years. He had a no-hitter going for the first 5.1 innings. Ramey was 3-0 in the playoffs, allowing just one earned run in 20.1 innings.
4. Rutland Country Club golfer Drake Hull had two big amateur victories, winning the men’s Vermont Amateur for the third straight year and teaming with Jared Nelson to win the L.D. Pierce Invitational a second straight time. The Vermont Am victory represented just the second time in history that an RCC member won three in a row, the other being seven-time winner Tommy Pierce.
5. The West Rutland girls called themselves state champions twice in 2019. The basketball team kicked it off with an 18-5 season capped off by a 39-33 win against Blue Mountain for the Division IV title. The softball team went 18-1 in their championship season and exploded offensively for a total of 58 runs in three playoff games.
6. It was the final year for baseball at Black River and the Presidents turned a somber event into a celebration with a win over Danville in the Division IV finals. Zach Paul two-hit Danville in the championship game to help send the Presidents and longtime coach Jim O’Neil out with a memorable victory.
7. Killington hosts the FIS Women’s World Cup for the fourth straight year and Vermont favorite Mikayla Shiffrin gives the crowd plenty to cheer about, finishing third in the Grand Slalom. An estimated 40,000 people were in attendance across the weekend’s events.
8. After falling in the state finals two years in a row, the Proctor girls soccer team took its place atop the Division IV mountain once again. The Phantoms topped rival Arlington in the semifinals and dominated the title game against Rivendell. Maddie Flanders scored a hat trick to lead the way in the final. Proctor has made it to nine straight D-IV title games.
9. Green Mountain Union High School captures the first boys state soccer championship in school history and does it on a penalty kick by James Anderson in overtime. The Chieftains won four games in the playoffs to secure the title and finished with a 13-5 record.
T10. The Poultney football team came back with a mission after falling in the Division III state championship game in 2018. The Blue Devils outlasted Fairfax/Lamoille 17-8 in November to capture their first title since 2007. Levi Allen, who sat out the 2018 loss with an injury, played a starring role, recovering a pair of fumbles and rushing for a score in the clinching win.
T10. Devil’s Bowl had a record field of 58 cars for its Vermont 200, paying $12,000 to win.
Honorable mentions
(in no particular order)
With only one starter returning from its second straight state title team, Rutland High School makes a third straight trip to the state finals in boys basketball for the first time in its history. Rutland fell short in a close game against St. Johnsbury.
Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier win his record fifth Vermont Mid-Amateur title at Manchester Country Club. Poirier took a 2 & 1 victory over the Country Club of Barre’s Eric Lajeunesse to secure the tournament win.
Proctor’s Gannon McKearin wins an unprecedented fifth straight 10K at the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race. McKearin finished the race in 40 minutes, 27 seconds, which bettered second-place Matt Delmont, of Etna, N.H., by more than a minute.
Mount St. Joseph win the Division II state championship in boys basketball, the first for coach Chris Charbonneau. The state title was the fifth in MSJ’s history and first since 2012.
Elise Magro becomes the only 1,000-point scorer in Rutland High School girls basketball history, reaching the plateau in a game against Burr and Burton in mid-February.
Fair Haven wins the Division II state championship in girls basketball, securing the title with a win against Lake Region at Barre Auditorium. The state title was the second in program history.
The still-young Castleton University wrestling program climbs in the national rankings.
Two Rutland Country drivers won track championships at Devil’s Bowl Speedway — West Rutland’s Scott FitzGerald in the Super Stock division and Castleton’s Johnny Bruno in the Limited Sportman class.
Rutland High graduate Noah Tyson captures the NESCAC Rookie of the Year accolade in men’s basketball playing for Colby College. Tyson averaged 10.9 points per game and started every game his freshman season.
Rutland’s Bruekelyn Woodard leads the Penn women’s soccer team in scoring and is the only Quaker to earn All-Ivy honors, making the second team.
