Josh Tracy was a member of the Utica College football program when the Pioneers came to Castleton in 2010 and whipped the Spartans 59-22.
Tracy was back in Rutland County again Sunday. This time he was chasing a dream. He filled up his gas tank at his home in Tully, New York, near Syracuse and set the GPS for Rutland High School’s Alumni Field. He was one of a handful of players who paid a $30 fee to try out for the Vermont Bucks, an arena football team slated to play two of its games at Castleton University’s Spartan Arena in 2020.
Bucks head coach Jeff Porter regarded Tracy, a 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker, as one of the most impressive of the players trying out on Sunday.
Tracy saw the information for the tryout on Instagram.
“It looked like a great opportunity for me,” Tracy said.
He seems to view anything in football as a great opportunity. He also plays for the Syracuse Strong, a semipro football team that has two straight unbeaten seasons and will be traveling to Florida in January to play in a national championship game.
Tracy had an interception in the Strong’s last game on June 22, a 37-20 victory over the Troy Fighting Irish.
The job that pays the bills for Tracy is as a construction worker. He also recently was in the military in special operations. A quick glance during the workout at Alumni Field told you that he is fit.
There is another tryout in Williston on Nov. 3 at The Edge, and Bucks owner Joanna Morse told the candidates that they could attend that session without paying again.
Tracy said he is thinking about making the drive from the Syracuse area to Vermont again that day.
“It is a little further (to Williston) for me but I would really like to make this team. There is a lot of talent here,” Tracy said.
When Tracy showcased his athleticism by hauling in a pass, Porter shouted excitedly, “A linebacker with a catch, we like it.”
Tracy would likely be deployed as a blitzing linebacker in the Bucks’ defensive scheme whereas the other linebacker would drop in coverage.
The other players chasing their dream in Rutland were Winooski’s Jack Leclerc, the Bucks quarterback in 2019; Jordan Bashaw, a wide receiver, free safety and cornerback from Morrisonville, New York; Patrick Barber, a nose guard and defensive end from Mussville, New York, and defensive tackle Warren O’Grady, of Center Rutland.
Indoor football has eight players on the field from each team and is wide open with plenty of scoring. There was an average of about 87 points scored in Bucks games last season. The Bucks use a 21-man roster.
Morse said the two dates for the game at Spartan Arena have not been firmed up yet.
“We haven’t signed a lease yet, but the Castleton president has been very supportive,” she said.
The first order of business before nailing down the Spartan Arena dates, she said, is finding a league.
“We may do a mixed league with a couple of teams,” she said. “Unfortunately, with Arena, sometimes the teams that are there at the beginning of the season are not the same teams that are there at the end of the season.”
Porter is also the head coach of the University of Vermont club football team and Leclerc was his quarterback there. Leclerc is now the offensive coordinator for the UVM club team.
Justin Tucker, who played high school football in Texas and then at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas, was helping Porter conduct Sunday’s tryout.
Tucker recently relocated to Vermont for business. He is the manager of Suburban Propane.
“He has a lot of football background and great organizational skills,” Morse said of Tucker, a former Navy Seal.
The Bucks played the 2019 season in the New England Arena League with all games being played in Danvers, Massachusetts.
They have made a commitment to get back to playing in Vermont with the Collins Perley Center in St. Albans the primary site for home games.
The ongoing talks to nail down two dates at Spartan Arena in Rutland Town and the tryout at Rutland’s Alumni Field are signposts along the road to becoming a Vermont team again.
