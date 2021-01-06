Meghan Farrell was an outstanding three-sport athlete at Green Mountain Union High School before going on to play basketball at Keene State.
Following graduation from college, it was off to the Mountain Time Zone. One of her first experiences there was coaching high school basketball in Jackson Hole, Wyoming where one of the players on her freshman team was a 6-footer by the name of Grace Turner.
Today, Turner is a member of the Castleton University women’s basketball team, a team that plays in the Little East Conference with Keene State.
This is a very small country.
How small?
When Bob Bennett was an eighth grader at Christ the King School in Rutland, his favorite player on the Rutland Royals was Elder “Hap” Haapala.
Bennett, now living in Shelburne, believes Hap was about 18 at the time.
The Royals were big stuff in Rutland, attracting large crowds at St. Peter’s Field, playing in the Northern League.
Hap signed with the New York Yankees and made it to their AAA minor league team as a center fielder.
Then, in 1959, Bennett found himself in a botany lab at Castleton State College. His lab partner was Hap.
It is a small, small world.
Hap told Bennett that he could run fast and hit extremely well but could not do either as well as the other guy he met during spring training with the Yankees.
Unfortunately for Hap, the other blond guy was also a center fielder and his name was Mickey Mantle.
One day in the late 1960s, I was walking down a street about midnight on Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. There was this guy stopping everyone on the street and asking them where they were from.
You could hear his voice a ways away: “Where ya from? Where ya from?”
He got to me and I answered “Vermont.” After a few steps, he turned around and said excitedly, “What did you say?”
I looked at him a little closer and said, “Oh, you’re that red-headed catcher from the Brandon-Pittsford Babe Ruth team named Bowman.”
And it was.
It’s a pretty small world.
Ebba St. Claire, one of the most outstanding athletes to put on the uniform of the nearby Whitehall Central High School Railroaders, was a major league baseball player who also played and managed for the Northern League’s Rutland Royals.
Johnny Antonelli, the New York Giants great pitcher, also pitched at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field in the Northern League.
Antonelli and St. Claire were involved in the same major league trade. St. Claire, Antonelli, Don Liddle and Billy Klaus were the players the Braves sent to the Giants for Bobby Thomson and Sam Calderone.
That was three years after Thomson hit his famous “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” to beat the Dodgers.
Wait, the world gets smaller. Thomson would come to Proctor on business, paying a visit to the Vermont Marble Company in sales.
Remember our friend Bob Bennett up in Shelburne? He worked for the Rutland Herald in the 1980s.
When he was at the newspaper it was on Wales Street in downtown Rutland but he later worked at CVPS on 77 Grove Street where the Herald is now located.
Working at CVPS, he met one of Ebba St. Claire’s sons. He believes he worked in marketing.
One of Ebba’s other sons was Randy St. Claire, a pitching coach with the Montreal Expos at the time. He arranged for Randy to leave tickets for the Bennett and his sons at Olympic Stadium and they made the drive to Montreal for games several times.
It was December in 2004. Notre Dame and UCLA were playing in the Division I national championship game in women’s soccer.
The game was in Cary, North Carolina and was one of the most exciting TV games I can recall.
The Irish and Bruins were tied and had to go to the best-of-five penalty kicks for the tiebreaker. Each team made three.
That meant “sudden death” penalty kicks. Notre Dame went first and made good on the attempt.
The UCLA kicker tried to answer with a well-struck ball but Notre Dame keeper Erika Bohn went sprawling for the highlight-reel save. The Irish were national champions and Bohn was mobbed in the celebration.
It must have been a week or two later that I was Christmas shopping at the Diamond Run Mall in Rutland Town. Walking down the concourse, I spot a tall, athletic young woman wearing a Notre Dame jacket. She is with her mother.
I look a little closer and this hero of the game in Cary, North Carolina in right there at the Diamond Run Mall.
I tell her it was one of the most exciting moments I had ever seen.
I felt fortunate to see it because her coach did not. Notre Dame coach Randy Waldrum could not watch. Maybe he was superstitious. He turned around and faced the stands during the entire PK tiebreaker.
The Bohn family had moved to Rutland Town from Connecticut.
The focal point of one of the most suspenseful games ever played leaped from my TV set to the Diamond Run Mall. A tiny, tiny world.
When Tony Volpone was being introduced in Hoff Hall as the Castleton University head football coach we discovered he was from Newburyport, Massachusetts.
We knew that Jack Bourgoin, the Rutland High athletic director at one time, was from Newburyport so we asked Volpone if he knew him.
“That’s Uncle Jack. He’s my uncle,” Tony said. Small world.
