When the cards are stacked against you, you can give up or find a way. Green Mountain Union High senior Berkley Hutchins found a way.
Hutchins was injured early in the track and field season. It curtailed what she was able to do the rest of the spring.
But in the Division IV State Championship Meet recently in Manchester, Hutchins competed in the shut put and discus even though she was unable to gain any momentum with the normal approach. She simply had to execute her throws from a standing position.
She still managed a couple of fourth-places in the events and it was enough to help solidify the Chieftains state title in a narrow 112-108 victory over Northfield.
Hutchins, an outstanding all-round athlete in soccer, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field, will be heading to St. Joseph’s College in Standish, Maine in the fall.
But she might not be competing in any of the aforementioned sports. An outstanding swimmer, she will be competing for the Monks in that sport.
She and former swimming teammate and Springfield High graduate Ari Cioffi will be seeing each other at some of the meets. Cioffi swims for the University of New England.
Hutchins’ throws from a standstill are reminiscent of the time that Windsor’s Rhett Morse pole vaulted one-handed on the way to winning the Vermont State Decathlon championship.
The late Morse spiked his hand in the long jump pit and it required a trip to the hospital for stitches. He returned and got enough points in the pole vault to win the state title.
You can give up or you can find a way.
ST. PETER’S FIELD
The American Legion baseball season is upon us and that means a slew of games at Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field.
It was exciting to hear Dick Densmore describing the upcoming plans for new bleachers to be put up on each side of the press box sometime in the future.
That will give the beautiful park a much more stadium feel, something that it has been missing — the only thing that it has been missing.
Sure, the fans who love to put their lawn chairs on either side of the press box might complain but they will find new vantage points that will be every bit as good.
The park has so much history. If you are a baseball fan acquainted with that history, it deepens your appreciation for the venue.
Work on St. Peter’s Field began in 1938 when a grandstand, dugouts and press box were built for Rutland’s new entry into the Northern League in 1938, the Rutland Royals.
Then, you think about the names who strutted their stuff at the park alongside River Street. The Northern League brought players to Rutland like George Stirnweiss who played for the NL’s St. Albans team before being on three World Series championship teams with the Yankees.
Or how about Johnny Antonelli, such a big part of the 1954 world champion New York Giants when he fashioned a 21-7. Antonelli pitched for the Royals. Or Robin Roberts, the pitcher for Barre-Montpelier, in the Northern League.
He was my grandfather’s favorite ballplayer. Grandpa Ray had good taste. Roberts won 20 games six times on the way to his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Even the dugouts at St. Peter’s Field have a story.
Former Rutland Post 31 coach Tony Cirelii’s father took the measurements of the dugouts in Little Falls, New York where the New York Mets had an affiliate.
The most famous guy sitting in the dugout there was Dwight Gooden who won 197 major league games.
After Tony received those specifications from his father, he and others built the replica dugouts at St. Peter’s.
Enjoy all of it, Legion players. Soak it up. You are on hallowed ground.