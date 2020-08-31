When Mount St. Joseph Academy’s Mike Hackett had to write a blurb for the 2000 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl he was going to appear in, he did not write about all the touchdowns he scored or the state titles the Mounties won. No, he wrote of his appreciation for being able to make “The Walk” each day.
“The Walk” was the five-minute stroll he and his teammates made each day to practice from the school over to St. Peter’s Field. Memories were made during that tradition. Players talked about their day in school, what they hoped to accomplish in practice, plans for the weekend and anything and everything.
“I get to make the walk. I was one of the lucky ones,” Hackett said of that cherished tradition.
This virus has reinforced what Hackett knew: It’s the little things that can mean the most. It’s those simple things far from the cheering fans that we should savor.
Yes, the virus took some pretty significant things away from our athletes. The Fair Haven girls basketball team lost a shot at an outright state title. The Proctor girls basketball squad was denied an opportunity to turn the tables on a Mid-Vermont Christian team that had beaten the Phantoms late in the regular season. Mid-Vermont had a chance to secure the first state crown in program history.
The Rutland girls basketball team had a chance to shock the state by upending heavily favored CVU in the Division I tournament.
Then, all athletes, male and female, were denied any spring sports season at all. That snatched a chance to capture repeat state titles for the West Rutland softball team and Fair Haven baseball team.
Those were some of the deprivations everyone is talking about.
But we are missing the little things just as much. Traditions and other special slices of the interscholastic athletics experience like “The Walk.”
We had forgotten that half the fun is getting there until we couldn’t go there any longer. The camaraderie forged on the yellow bus or the drive to the game was priceless.
When our own kids ran cross country for Rutland High, a highlight of any trip to Green Mountain Union High School, Bellows Falls Union High or Brattleboro was always stopping at the store in Chester known then as Lisai’s Market. They piled back onto the bus fortified with junk food. Let the debate rage: Which is better: Twinkies or Ring Dings?
We all have our favorite drives when going to a game.
“One of my favorite trips was to Williams,” the Northeast Sports Network’s Jack Healey said of the drive from his Rutland home to Williams College. “I got tired of the length of the trip but I always liked the scenes going up and down Route 7.
“The only blemish was looking at what has become of the Green Mountain Race Track in Pownal. I would always shake my head at what has become of it. Other than that, it was a great trip.”
I loved any drive to cover a Central Vermont League game whether it was to South Royalton, Bethel, Rochester or any CVL dot on the map. The scenery was great and so was the food. During the fall or spring seasons, it meant a stop at Tozier’s, the iconic Bethel snack bar.
Colleague Chuck Clarino and I were covering different games in CVL territory on the same day and wound up at Tozier’s at the same time. We compared notes. Yes, the little things are a big part of it all.
Buzzer beaters and incredible comebacks are memorable but so is a quick chat about the basketball game with Steve Marro, Greg Roth, Mary Colvin, Mike Carmolli, Rob Carpenter or whomever happens to be keeping the scorebook in the gym that night.
The Springfield softball team decided to make a detour from their normal route home after playing at Bellows Falls several years ago for a stop at the Dari Joy. A tradition was born. They have stopped at Dari Joy ever since.
The Rutand High football players will recall the pregame ritual of touching the memorial to the late RHS booster Bruce Wing as much as they will the victories.
Many of us scoffed at the drill sergeant antics of Arlington girls soccer coach Aaron Wood as he barked commands in the pregame warmups. This fall he will be doing the same only as the coach of the Mount Anthony girls soccer team.
I won’t be scoffing. I can’t wait until it happens. The little things are more important than ever.
There is a signed autograph in the press box at Rutland High’s Alumni Field. It is the writing of the late Joe Bellino, the Heisman Trophy winner who played for Navy. I will be sure to touch it each time I enter the booth from now on. It is another one of the little things – a precious part of local sports lore.
Bellino was a friend of one of Rutland’s prominent families, the Coloutti clan. That is what brought frequently him to Rutland. How many high school press boxes have a piece of Heisman memorabilia?
I covered a football game in the early 1980s in Claremont, New Hampshire between the home standing Stevens Cardinals and Milford High School.
I don’t remember who won the game. I do recall what happened before the game., Stevens coach Tom Fowler had new black jerseys packed in boxes in the building next to the field.
The Cardinals came out on the field in their traditional white and red uniforms to warm up, unaware of what was packed away inside.
Only minutes before kickoff, the Stevens players were presented with their new black uniforms.
You never saw a bunch of kids so excited when they took the field. You see, it’s the little things.
