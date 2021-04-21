The measure of a man can be quantified by how much respect he garners from others. The late Jack Rogers Jr. garnered plenty of respect.
Now, some of the closest people to the late the Mill River boys basketball coach are paying that forward. Following Rogers’ death last year, they created the Jack Rogers Jr. Foundation to continue supporting youth basketball and the positive influence coaches have on players’ lives.
The foundation’s board consists of Rogers’ partner Mary Cohen, his brother Gary, his son Eli and his longtime assistant coach Brian Bradley.
They are dedicated to keeping Jack’s memory alive and giving back to the next generation, just like he did.
Gary was just a year and a half younger than Jack, so the two were always competitive growing up in West Rutland.
“It always a competitive environment,” Gary Rogers said. “There were times when we go into the garage and play and one of us would end up kicking the ball into the swamp. We had a lot of fun together.”
The two were very close growing up and Gary got inspiration from his older brother. Jack had built a strong AAU program with the Rutland Bandits and Gary decided to follow in his lead, creating the McNeil’s Wheels AAU club in the Burlington area, in conjunction with the Burlington and Rice Booster Clubs.
“We had a great time when he would bring his teams up here to play,” said Gary Rogers, who is currently the Burlington Recreation Superintendent.
Bradley’s relationship with the late coach started when Bradley rented an apartment from Rogers. When Bradley was playing his collegiate hoops at Castleton, Rogers reached out and asked Bradley if he wanted to referee some games in West Rutland.
Fast forward a few years and Rogers wanted him to be his assistant coach with the Rutland junior varsity team. It was the beginning of a relationship that changed Bradley’s life.
He coached with Rogers at Rutland, in AAU ball and at Mill River. Through it all, the two grew incredibly close.
“I was still in my mid 20s when I met him, so at first he was a father figure to me,” Bradley said. “Jack taught me how to be an adult. Over time, he went from my mentor to my best friend who I talked with every day. We became intertwined in each other’s lives.”
Cohen was Jack’s partner for the last seven years of his life. She saw on a daily basis the kind of man he was and the passion he had for what he did.
“Jack saw the unique individuality in the kids,” Cohen said. “It frustrated him if there were those not living up to their potential. He always took a liking to the kids who were working hard. He had a great way of relating to the kids.”
The foundation spawned naturally. After Rogers’ passing, a GoFundMe was started to make sure his kids were taken care of, but it continued to grow from that as the community got involved in donations.
The foundation has raised more than $40,000 for their cause.
“We kept upping the goal as more money came in,” Cohen said.
“The reason we’ve been able to do more with the foundation was because of the community supporting that original GoFundMe page so much,” Gary Rogers said.
The foundation is leaving its recipient pool pretty-open ended within Rutland County. They want to provide scholarships for students, give back to AAU programs, or even help a hard-working student that may not be going to college but exhibited traits Jack lived by.
“We want to be flexible about it and just give back to the Rutland County area in any way we can,” Bradley said.
“We’re targeting athletes that are gritty,” Gary Rogers said. “Those are the players that Jack loved.”
This year, they are awarding four scholarships to Rutland County basketball players. Mill River’s Evan McPhee and Lyla Tarbell, Proctor’s Conner McKearin and Rutland’s Evan Pockette are receiving the scholarship. Each will get a $1,000 scholarship and there will hopefully be a dinner at Rutland Country Club to honor them.
The foundation plans to put on events to raise money for the cause. A potential yearly golf tournament is something they have discussed, in particular, but other events, such as a wiffle ball tournament, are being discussed as well.
“I know those events will have a lot of attendance. Jack had so many connections, not just on the basketball court, but also through his professional time as a real estate appraiser,” Gary Rogers said.
“We want to make sure we can continue doing this for the kids in the area,” Cohen said.
They are putting in work to create a website, working with Jonathan Gicewicz (Gice), of JEG Design Inc, to do so.
Jack was always one to put the kids first. Bradley notes how the late coach would never let money be an issue for an athlete being able to play basketball. If a kid wanted to play, he found a way to make that happen for them.
“He lost money every year doing AAU,” Bradley said. “He would always make sure a kid could play and took money out of his own pocket to make that happen.”
It was the small victories that he cherished. Seeing a kid better themselves was his medicine.
“He spent so much time working with youth. It was his year-long passion.” Gary Rogers said.
“He was always honest with you. You always knew where you stood,” Bradley said. “He got the kids to buy in to what he did. They believed in what he sold. It was pretty cool to watch. That doesn’t come overnight.
“They loved and respected him. Even the kids that didn’t play a lot respected him. That says a lot about his character.”
It was always about the kids. Cohen puts it well.
“He loved basketball, but more importantly, he loved the kids.”
And now, with the Jack Rogers Jr. Foundation, that love lives on.
