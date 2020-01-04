Head coach Kelly Rider was the only person involved with the Northland College hockey program who wasn't able to celebrate Saturday's 2-1 victory over Castleton at the top of her lungs.
Rider had a cold that reduced her speech to a whisper when her team trekked East from Ashland, Wisconsin, but her charges were hollering with excitement at Spartan Arena after the opening game of the Castleton Invitational.
Michaela Isetts-Williams snapped a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal in the middle period of a contest littered with penalties and gave the Jills their first win in eight games and just their third of the season.
"It's pretty exciting," said Rider, who heads a program in only its fourth year. "We missed the playoffs the last couple of years on a tie-breaker so we haven't been able to play a playoff game.
"This is not a playoff game but it's a tournament game. It's kind of a first time for us so it's exciting for us."
Northland grabbed the lead in the second period on Vivienne Kallio's shot from the left point before the Spartans tied things up on Courtney Gauthier's penalty shot.
The 3-8 Jills are in their first season in the tough Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and had scored just 10 goals coming into this event. Two of their losses came against teams ranked in the nation's top 10.
They will face the winner of Saturday's SUNY/Canton-Buffalo State game on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Castleton (8-6) will play in the consolation round at 1 p.m. The decision snapped a three-game winning streak for the Spartans, who appeared to be really getting their legs beneath them since a road loss at Norwich.
"They played much better than we did," said Castleton coach Mike Venezia. "I just think they wanted it more. I think at times we were playing well but I don't think we had enough girls who wanted it."
The game was a score keeper's nightmare with 21 penalties, including 12 for the Jills. Several times penalties overlapped to create 5 on 3s and at times there were only seven skaters total on the ice sheet.
"We have to stay out of the box but more importantly we can't go 0-for-12 on the power play," Venezia said.
That failure can't be completely heaped on the Spartans. The Jills are an aggressive team that checked well in every zone, often blowing up Spartans' possessions.
"Work ethic, forecheck, gritty hockey ... everyone knows the kind of culture we want to bring and hold ourselves accountable on and off the ice," said Jills assistant Kaylee Harnen.
"It's a big win tonight and hopefully a turning point in our season. Putting together 60 minutes and our special teams is huge for us."
Neither team gave any room to operate in the first period despite a combined five power-play chances.
While plenty of action took place close to goalies Teagen Johnson of Northland and Alexis Kalm of Castleton the first goal came from long distance. Kallio wound up from just inside the blue line with a high shot that was barely tipped by a Castleton stick and it knuckled past Kalm waist high to her left. The shot appeared to be screened.
Gauthier was stuffed in close by Johnson when she tried to answer on a solo breakout but when a defender was called for throwing her stick the penalty shot was awarded.
Gauthier was poised from the time she touched the puck at mid-ice to the time she released it, waiting until the last second to beat Johnson between her pads.
The Spartans then just missed a chance to take the lead when Darby Palisi's shot hit the post.
Isetts-Williams scored on a 4-on-3 advantage for the winner. Following a shot from the left point, Amanda Abounader tipped her the puck and she scored in traffic.
The Spartans had several full or abbreviated man advantages in the third period.
"We just have to be better, we have to be better as coaches and we need better decisions on the bench," Venezia said.
Both goalies had 20 saves.
