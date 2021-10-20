SPRINGFIELD — Springfield field hockey player Molly Tennis had her 16th birthday on Wednesday but nobody celebrated the day quite like Windsor’s Gwen Ambrose. The sophomore scored the first, second, third and fourth goals of her varsity career in a 7-0 victory over the Cosmos.
“I had a lot of support from my teammates,” Ambrose said.
The victory lifts the Yellow Jackets record to 8-4-1 heading into the regular season finale at home on Saturday against Otter Valley.
Ambrose scored Windsor’s first three goals helping them carve out a 4-0 halftime lead.
The first came less than four minutes into game and was assisted by Peyton Richardson.
Ambrose struck again less than a minute later and the Jacks took the 2-0 lead into the second quarter.
Ambrose’s third score came early in the second quarter.
Alexina Peckinpaugh tacked on another for that 4-0 halftime advantage.
There was a lengthy injury delay so it was decided not to play the final minutes of the second quarter.
When the game resumed with the second half, Richardson scored with Karen Kapuscinski earning the assist.
Meaghan Holling scored via Richardson’s assist to push the score to 6-0 entering the final stanza.
Ambrose’s fourth goal completed the scoring.
There was not a lot to celebrate for the 0-12 Cosmos.
That is except for the brilliant goalkeeping of sophomore Gretchen Gilcris.
She was under heavy fire all day and made numerous highlight-reel saves.
There were former goalies at the field like Windsor’s Emma Saucier and Springfield’s Jody Young, now assistant coaches. They had to appreciate Gilcris’ performance.
“She (Gilcris) was very strong in the goal. I was very impressed,” Windsor head coach Jody Wood said.
The Cosmos have taken their lumps this season but coach Alex Nikolovski loves the potential of this group.
“We are so young. I can’t believe how much more time we have together,” the first-year coach said.
It is a group that figures to show more maturity next year with rising stars like freshman Sabyn Tennis who was all over the field.
“She is phenomenal,” Nikolovski said.
The Cosmos coach said that her team will probably not go to the playoffs.
It is such a young group she believes celebrating Senior day against Hartford will be the way to set the tone for the offseason.
The Yellow Jackets will be going on to the Division III playoffs and the preparation continues with a game against a tough 9-2-2 Otter Valley team on Saturday. The Jacks and Otters tied 2-2 earlier in the season.
“Playing a tough team like Otter Valley is a good way to prepare for the playoffs,” Ambrose said.
“It was good to get Reese back today,” said Wood.
Reese Perry had been sidelined with a concussion.
