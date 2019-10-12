BRANDON — Otter Valley coach Kip Denis did a very classy thing. He walked over to the Windsor postgame huddle and congratulated the Yellow Jackets on their 32-13 victory in Saturday night's Division III football game.
It was the last generous act on the part of an Otters team that had far too many.
Otters' mistakes gifted Windsor with prime scoring opportunities and robbed OV of its early momentum.
It started with a bad punt snap that gave up the ball on the Otters' 24. Windsor scored.
The following kickoff was a low bouncer that the Otters failed to cover. Jordan Place pounced on it at the OV 43. Windsor scored, and Otter Valley's early 7-0 lead became a 24-7 Jacks lead.
Toss in the five-penalty second period, two which wiped out would-be first-down completions passes to Chance Passmore and the Otters found themselves sapped and with a deficit they could not make up.
They had a better second half but the damage was done.
"We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot," said Denis. "We just gave up too much stuff."
The Otters fell to 4-3 while Windsor, which is coming on, is now 2-5.
"It's important. It's a confidence booster for us," said Windsor's Greg Balch.
OV looked good early with a 68-yard drive that was kept alive with a fourth-down pass from Alex Polli to Passmore, gaining 7 yards. Three plays later Nate Blake (91 yards, 15 carries) went over from the 13 and OV was seemingly on its way.
But the Jacks came right back with a 39-yard run by Jackson Davis to set up Caleb Meagher's 20-yard scoring jaunt, and Max Clifford's two-point pass to Austin Gould hoisted the Jacks on top for good at 8-7.
The fateful bad punt snap happened moments later, and Windsor covered the 24 yards on five running plays, the last by Meagher from the 6.
Place was in the right place twice in the ensuing moments, recovering the short kickoff then catching a 20-yard pass from Clifford for the score.
It was 24-7 at the half.
An interception stalled the Otters in the third period but they pulled within 24-13 with the help of Polli's 39-yard hookup with Brady Diaz, which set up Jared Denis' 7-yard run. It was only midway through the third period but mistakes began to crop up again for the Otters.
They were driving again at the end of the third before back-to-back penalties. Then Davis stepped up and intercepted Polli on a first-and 20 play.
That, too, resulted in another Jacks score, though they had to drive 80 yards. Meagher, who had a quiet first half, ran for 47 of them and Clifford ran for the last 4, then passed to Place for the final score with 4:28 left.
Meagher ended up with 108 yards on 19 carries and Ben Gilbert kicked in another 98 (13 rushes) of Windsor's 290 on the ground.
The Otters' coaching staff believed that, because of Oxbow's loss earlier Saturday, OV is still secure in its quest to nail down the fourth seed for a home field in the upcoming tournament.
OV closes the regular season at unbeaten powerhouse BFA-Fairfax next Saturday.
It was a victory Windsor really needed after blowing a two-touchdown lead at Oxbow last week and losing a six-point decision to Springfield early in the season.
The Jacks finish up against winless Woodstock next week.
"It's been a weird year," said Balch, who has a squad of older players getting full-time action for the first time and veterans playing in new positions. "I think it's a team trying to grow into itself."
Right now the Jacks are growing their playoff prospects and on Saturday night, that was plenty good enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.