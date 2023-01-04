It was back on Dec. 12 in a season opener that the Windsor and Fair Haven girls basketball teams were meeting in Fair Haven’s cozy gym that is nearly always packed with fans.
There was a reason for them to come out on that night. Fair Haven and the Yellow Jackets are fixtures at Barre Auditorium’s Final Four, Windsor in Division III and the Slaters in Division II.
This had the earmarks of a classic
Didn’t happen. The Slaters beat Windsor convincingly, 47-28.
After the game, Windsor coach Kabray Rockwood wasn’t pushing the panic button. He knew his team was young and playing in one of the toughest gyms for any opponent. He knew that the Slaters were a quality team with a great season ahead of them.
Rockwood still felt that his own team could embark upon a very promising season.
Game by game, that promise is being fulfilled. Windsor finds itself ranked No. 6 in the latest Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings, up three spots from a week ago.
The Jacks showed just how far they have come in the recent game in Springfield’s Dressel Gym when they dismantled the Cosmos 58-33.
The Cosmos are a solid team featuring one of the top Division II players in the state in Macie Stagner.
Stagner did finish with 18 points but Windsor’s young players flourished and showed that they are coming into their own.
They had the Cosmos put away by halftime, 32-9.
The Cosmos still boast a lofty record (4-2) after the loss and could well fulfill what Stagner designated as a goal: making it to Barre Auditorium for the Final Four.
But the Jacks look like a team that can definitely make that trip to Barre.
Sophia Rockwood and Sydney Perry both had impressive double-doubles in the game against the Cosmos, Rockwood with 19 points and 13 rebounds, Perry with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
That game in Fair Haven back in December might as well have been a hundred years ago.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses and the power rankings were made prior to Wednesday’s games.
1. CVU 4-0 (1) The season-opening 10-point victory over Rutland is still the Redhawks’ closest call.
2. North Country 7-0 (2) The Falcons have the look of a team that will be playing in the Division II Final Four at Barre Auditorium.
3. Rutland 6-2 (4) Rutland has won five in a row capped by a 39-26 victory over Rice in which they looked very good in phases of play. Under coach Nate Bellomo, the Rutlanders have always played air tight defense and now with Jasmine Evans, Karsyn Bellomo, Anna Moser and company, they can also score. They have eclipsed the 50-point mark in three games.
4. St. Johnsbury 3-1 (UR) The Division I Hilltoppers beat a strong Mount Mansfield team the last time out. That is the type of win that gets your attention.
5. Fair Haven 7-0 (5) Remember how much fun hat the Rutland-Fair Haven girls soccer game was, played in a great atmosphere with incredible intensity , speed and skill with a dramatic ending. The game between the Slaters and Rutlanders at Rutland’s Keefe Gym on Jan. 18 figures to match it.
6. Windsor (5-2) (9) Springfield is a pretty good Division III team and the Yellow Jackets whipped the Cosmos by 25 points in their most recent game. This is a young team that will keep getting better.
7. Essex 4-2 (7) The Hornets have some impressive wins on the resume but also a 51-46 loss to 2-2 Burlington.
8. West Rutland 7-0 (8) Take a bow, Arlington. The Eagles “only” lost to West Rutland by 30 points. Nobody else has come anywhere near that close to the Golden Horde. The litmus test comes soon — Jan. 10 in South Royalton against White River Valley.
9. Burr and Burton 6-1 (6) Yes, the Bulldogs boast a healthy record but they still have a ton to prove before they can be regarded as a Division I contender. They can state their case on Thursday night at Fair Haven.
10. Spaulding 5-1 (10) The Crimson Tide’s recent victories over good teams like Burlington, BFA-St. Albans and Harwood, tells you that this is a team worth watching.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. CVU 2. Rutland 3. St. Johnsbury 4. Essex 5. Burr and Burton.
Division II — 1. North Country 2. Fair Haven 3. Spaulding 4. Lake Region 5. Harwood.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. Hazen 3. White River Valley 4. Thetford 5. Oxbow.
Division IV — 1. West Rutland 2. Leland & Gray 3. Blue Mountain 4. Poultney 5. Arlington.
