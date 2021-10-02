BRANDON — Windsor's Ben Gilbert already had his 100-yard game in the bank by halftime and the Yellow Jackets pretty much had the game in the win column by that time, leading 35-0. The Jacks went on to a 49-8 victory over Otter Valley, hiking their record to 5-0.
Gilbert is only one of a stable of thoroughbreds when it comes to running backs this season at Windsor.
"All of our backs are fast," Gilbert said.
The Otter Valley defense got a heavy dose of them as they burned the defense when they got outside.
"I thought we would seal the edge better," Otter Valley coach Kipp Denis said.
Gilbert was the featured back in the first half. He had 110 yards and two touchdowns to show for his 14 carries.
But whether it was Gilbert, Keegan Batchelder. Logan Worrall, Travis McAllister or even quarterback Maison Fortin, their speed was too much to contend with for the Otters.
"We try to rotate their carries," Windsor coach Greg Balch said.
The game's first offensive series was a great example of that. Gilbert ripped off 23 yards on the first two plays, Worrall got some positive yards, Batchelder showed his speed on an 11-yard carry and the drive culminated with Fortin scoring on a keeper. Kaleb Swett kicked the point and the Yellow Jackets had a 7-0 lead with 7:02 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Jacks built the lead to 14-0 when Fortin threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Austin Gauld before the second quarter was a minute old.
Gilbert flashed his speed, getting out on the perimeter and sailing 13 yards to a score 5:23 before the half.
The Jacks were not done. Gilbert had a 24-yard touchdown dash and then Gauld returned an interception 35 yards for another score. Gilbert ran in the two points for the 35-0 halftime lead.
Gauld had an outstanding two-way performance for that first 24 minutes with two interceptions and his TD catch.
The Otters kept playing and the offense got some sizzle from Caleb Whitney at quarterback after he replaced Luca Polli.
Whitney and Tucker Babcock hooked up for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 4:57 left in the third stanza and Isaac Whitney ran the ball in for the two points for the Otters.
Denis was pleased with the way the Otters responded after the half.
"We won the third quarter. I was really proud of the guys for the way they came back and played in the third quarter," Denis said.
The fleet Batchelder got outside and outraced the defenders down the sideline on a 57-yard burst to extend the lead to 41-8 with 3:53 left in the quarter,
It was more of Windsor's big-play backs in the fourth quarter when McAllister got loose for a 44-yard TD jaunt. Worrall ran for the two points to account for the final score.
It was a running clock in the fourth quarter due to the points differential so there were not a lot of plays run. But there was enough time in that final quarter for the Jacks to showcase that depth at running back. Worrall's number was called four times and he ripped off a couple of big gains. McAllister had 61 yards and a TD for his two carries.
Caleb Whitney gave the Otters a new dimension in the second half. He scrambled on one play for 17 yards and also picked up some good yardage on designed plays.
The Windsor backs are elusive, can run through people and can hit another gear when they get outside.
They still need that first crack of of daylight to do it and offensive lineman Bradley Bowers, Vance Martin, Dalton Clifford, Avery Bean and Richie Young provided it for them.
Balch praised the Otters for playing hard.
"My guys know they've been hit," he said.
Otter Valley fell to 4-1 and will try to get back on track on Saturday at Mount Abraham.
