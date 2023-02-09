Friday night will be a banner night in Windsor — literally and figuratively.
Literally? They will put up the banner for Windsor’s 2022 girls basketball state championship from when they beat Lake Region 37-30 in the Division III title game last March at Barre Auditorium.
“We hope to have all 13 players from last year’s team present,” Windsor coach Kabray Rockwood said.
Figuratively? It is the Fair Haven Slaters who are in town and that makes for a banner night every time.
These are two of the proudest programs in the state and when they meet it is special. The Slaters and Yellow Jackets are perennial state championship contenders.
The Slaters handled Windsor easily (47-28) in the season opener but that was back on Dec. 12 and Rockwood and Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson know that the Jacks are a far different team now.
“The ceremony Friday night speaks to a very strong program, the tradition of excellence and the unwavering community support that exists in Windsor for all sports, but specifically for such high quality in girls basketball,” Wilson said.
The 17-1 Slaters and 15-2 Jacks are ranked No. 5 and No. 6 respectively in this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings.
“Fair Haven is a highly regarded program and very admirable opponent that we have had many battles with over the years,” Rockwood said.
“The SVL (Southern Vermont League) B championship has a lot riding on this game as well. The Windsor and Fair Haven matchups over the past several seasons have generally been the deciding factor on who wins the league.”
The Jackets have put together some gaudy numbers. Sydney Perry, for example, is averaging just over 16 points per game, nearly 15 rebounds per contest and 2.59 blocked shots a game.
Sophia Rockwood is averaging more than 15 points a game along with 6.59 rebounds and nearly three steals.
Audrey Rupp contributes more than 12 points a game and her defensive tenacity has yielded 3.06 steals a contest.
Fair Haven hangs its hat on defense and offensive balance.
Players like Brittney Love, Lily Briggs, Kate Hadwen, Isabelle Cole, Elizabeth Love and Alana Williams provide an ability to score from inside and outside. The 3-ball can be a big part of their game but so can the fast break.
They also boast impressive depth.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings for girls basketball. Last week’s ranking is in parentheses and the rankings were constructed prior to Thursday night’s games.
1. CVU 12-1 (1) The Redhawks’ narrow loss to New York power Shenendehowa was followed by a 40-point thumping of Rice.
2. Rutland 14-2 (2) The Rutland gang can take a 16-game winning streak into the playoffs by beating Middlebury, Burr and Burton Academy and Mount Anthony.
The Rutlanders have everything but a mascot — chemistry, ability too score from all points on the floor, rebounding led by Jasmine Evans and hell-bent-for-leather defense that turns the ball over.
3. North Country 17-0 (3) Beating Burlington, Middlebury and Colchester stands between the Falcons and a perfect regular season.
4. St. Johnsbury 10-4 (4) The Hilltoppers had won three straight heading into Thursday night’s contest at CVU. The streak likely had to end there but the 15-point victory over Essex this week has to impress you.
5. Fair Haven 17-1 (6) The Slaters have won six straight and none of them have been close. Friday’s game will be close.
6. Windsor 15-2 (7) The Yellow Jackets are on a 12-game winning streak that includes a double-digit victory over a good Division I team in Burr and Burton Academy.
7. Essex 10-4 (5) The Hornets needed a bounce-back victory on Thursday night over Rice.
8. West Rutland 17-0 (8) Taking care of business against Rivendell, Bellows Falls and Leland & Gray means a perfect regular season for the Golden Horde.
9. Spaulding 13-3 (9) The Crimson Tide lost by a point to improving Mount Abraham.
10. Harwood 9-5 (10) The Highlanders earned— a nine-point win this week over a solid Lake Region team.
TOP FIVES
Division I — 1. CVU 2. Rutland 3. St. Johnsbury 4. Essex 5. Burr and Burton.
NOTE: Rutland is causing plenty of excitement around the city. The Valentine’s Day game in Manchester against Burr and Burton figures to test them.
Division II — 1. North Country 2. Fair Haven 3. Spaulding 4. Harwood 5. Mount Abraham.
NOTE: Mount Abe might be peaking at the right time and the record was never as bad as it seemed at first blush. Seven of the Eagles first eight losses were by eight points or fewer. The win over Spaulding was a good one but the 70-38 thumping administered by North Country probably means the 9-9 Eagles aren’t contending for a title.
Division III — 1. Windsor 2. Thetford 3. Hazen 4. Peoples 5. White River Valley.
NOTE: White River Valley is not as bad as it looked in getting blown out at West Rutland and Hazen might not be quite as good as its 16-1 record. Some have questioned the toughness of the Hardwick school’s record. Still, 16-1 is 16-1 and the Wildcats have to be mentioned with the contenders in this division. Hazen had a good one in Wells River against D-IV heavyweight Blue Mountain, winning 47-42.
Division IV — 1, West Rutland 2. Arlington 3, Blue Mountain 4. Leland & Gray 5. Long Trail.
NOTE: Arlington, once 0-4, is the hottest thing in town since Norman Rockwell’s paintings. The Eagles are on a 10-game winning streak and beating Poultney, Mill River and Mid-Vermont would send them into the playoffs on a 13-game win skein. But don’t take your eyes off 10-6 Long Trail. The Mountain Lions are becoming a story.
