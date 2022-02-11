FAIR HAVEN — Windsor won Friday night's girls basketball game but nobody lost.
Everyone leaving Fair Haven's gym after Windsor's 53-48 victory knew they had seen something special.
"I am very proud. We competed our tails off tonight," Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said. "It was a phenomenal high school basketball game to be a part of."
"It was nerve-racking but it was definitely fun," Windsor senior guard Elliot Rupp said.
Rupp said the atmosphere was comparable to the Barre Auditorium, site of the Final Four.
It was a different environment for Windsor, a school still limiting their crowd to four fans per player for each team.
"It was a lot of fun to coach and it was great for our players to not be in a game where they are reminded of COVID," Windsor coach Kabray Rockwood said.
"We would build a lead but they would always come back. There were big momentum swings."
The Yellow Jackets brought a 14-2 record to town and Fair Haven came into the game at 13-4 so there were earmarks that this could be a good one. It was more than that.
Windsor had roughed up the Slaters 62-37 on Dec. 31 in the Yellow Jackets' spacious gym.
It was obvious this would be a much different kind of game from the start with Jacks winning the first quarter 13-10 and taking a 25-21 lead into halftime.
When Peyton Richardson canned an outside shot in the third quarter to extend its lead to eight (29-21), the Jacks seemed poised to pull away to the win, but like Rockwood said, the Slaters always answered.
This time it was Alana Williams who helped pull the Slaters back into the game. She went 4-for-4 from the foul line, and scored on a putback. Her quick flurry of points helped pull the Slaters within a basket, 31-29. Another hoop during that run was rung up by Brittney Love on a scintillating spin move.
The Jacks took their turn. Rupp made two gorgeous passes to Reese Perry and her two quick buckets helped to cushion the lead to seven, 36-29.
Then, Fair Haven freshman Isabelle Cole drained consecutive 3-point field goals and the Slaters were within one.
The Yellow Jackets took a 40-35 lead into the fourth quarter but the Slaters were not going away.
Lily Briggs found herself inches in front of the 3-point stripe, coolly stepped back and connected on the trey that cut the Jacks' lead to 41-40.
The Slaters even took the lead on Williams' free throw, 44-43. Williams was 6-of-7 from the stripe.
The Jackets took the lead for good with 5:22 remaining on Karen Kapuscinki's free throws. They gradually extended the lead from there.
Reese Perry led the Yellow Jackets with 22 points and Rupp followed with 11.
Perry, one of the state's premier post players, also had 17 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Cole led the Slaters with 14, Briggs added 11 and Williams eight.
Williams also pulled down 10 rebounds and Brittney Love dished out six assists for the Slaters.
"It never felt comfortable," Rockwood said. "It is a tough place to play in and they are a great team year in and year out. This was a playoff atmosphere."
"Both teams left everything on the floor," Wilson said.
Perry and Rupp were the double-digit scorers but Rockwood felt he got some critical contributions from his young players off the bench.
One player in that category was his daughter freshman Sophia Rockwood who came off the bench and grabbed some key rebounds.
He also felt freshmen Audrey Rupp and Brianna Barton fell into that category.
Barton came off the bench in the second quarter and meshed a 3-pointer that padded the lead to 20-13.
"Our young players play well beyond their years," coach Rockwood said.
Three freshmen playing like that means the future bodes well for the Windsor program but neither Windsor or Fair Haven are thinking beyond this season right now.
The Slaters, in Division II, and Yellow Jackets, in Division III, have plenty of opportunity ahead of them.
They both have realistic hopes of playing at the Barre Auditorium, adding luster to their rich postseason history.
But being in different divisions, they can't meet again.
Too bad. That is a game every fan who was in the Slaters' gym on Friday night would love to see.
