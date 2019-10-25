SPRINGFIELD — Windsor will head to the Division III semifinals next weekend after a tough defense stopped the Cosmos in a 22-12 victory over Springfield Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets were stopped on fourth down on their first drive but after Springfield failed to convert on its fourth-down try, Windsor had great field possession behind the running of Caleb Meager; his touchdown and Ben Gilbert’s two-point conversion put Windsor ahead 8-0 late in the first quarter.
Springfield answered back as Jake Stepler began to run over would-be Windsor tacklers. After a helmet-to-helmet= hit pushed Springfield back, Sam Presch unloaded a bomb that Anthony Steele hauled in for a 60-yard touchdown. The extra point failed and kept Windsor ahead 8-6.
Windsor put together a 67-yard drive that stalled at the Springfield 12-yard line. On the very first play for the Cosmos, Gilbert intercepted the pass and found paydirt, giving Windsor a 16-6 lead into the half after Meager grabbed the two-point conversion.
“This team has never given up all year, even when we were 0-4 to start the season, we believed in each other and continued to work hard,” said Gilbert.
Springfield came out of the locker room and let Stepler have the ball to grab some yardage, but with Windsor keying in on him. Camden Burton and Wyatt Bean were in great positions to slow Stepler down as the Windsor defense swarmed the ball.
With 850-plus fans in attendance, Stepler was again the weapon of choice for Springfield but the Yellow Jackets had an answer and stopped this drive at the Windsor 37-yard line.
After Springfield’s Colin Pinney made a monster sack on Max Clifford and a holding penalty, Windsor was looking at a third down with 31 yards to go. Clifford dropped back and found Jordan Place on the sideline for a huge 33-yard reception, getting Windsor out of deep Springfield territory. The drive stalled at the end of the third quarter with Windsor leading 16-6.
On the first play of the final quarter, Windsor’s Grayson Frazer stripped the ball loose and all of a sudden the momentum had shifted right into Windsor’s hands. Meager grabbed nine yards on a huge fourth-down play to keep the Windsor drive alive and when Clifford put his head down and scored, it was 22-6 Windsor as the Yellow Jacket fans began a “we will” chant.
Springfield head coach Todd Aiken’s team had no thoughts of quitting and when Stepler dropped back to pass and found Noah Zierfus in the end zone, suddenly it was 22-12 and Springfield was lining up for an onside kick. The Cosmos recovered the kick to the delight of their fans.
But the Cosmos turned over the ball on downs, setting up Windsor for a semifinal date.
“Every week we continued to improve and never even once thought we weren’t capable of being where we are today. I can honestly say that I cannot be more proud of a group of football players as I am of this team,” said Windsor head coach Greg Balch.
The decision reversed a 12-6 Springfield victory in Windsor earlier this season.
“We just never stopped believing in each other. We work hard and understand what the coaches are telling us,” said Clifford after the game under a steady rain.
Aiken was gracious in defeat.
“Windsor is just a great team and program but this year is a win for Springfield; we put Cosmos football back on the map and the community support has been amazing. Not one player stopped giving this program everything they had up until the last whistle,” he said.
Windsor’s Connor Hart called Friday’s win “just an amazing feeling and a great team win.”
“To have this team stick together and play better every week is a tribute to the coaches and players on this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.