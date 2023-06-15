With injuries to guys like Richard Bleier and Joely Rodriguez, the Boston Red Sox have been in massive need to left-handed bullpen arms.
Enter Joe Jacques.
Jacques made his Major League Baseball debut on Monday and had a pair of scoreless appearances for the Red Sox going into Thursday’s action.
Whether he remains on the big league squad or gets the ship back to Worcester, Boston’s AAA club, once the bullpen arms get healthy, remains a question, but for now, he’s making the most of his opportunity.
It’s the same thing Jacques did seven years earlier when he was suiting up for the Vermont Mountaineers, pitching in six games with four starts for the Montpelier-based New England Collegiate Baseball League squad.
Jacques joined small fraternity of guys that have made it from Montpelier to the majors.
Here’s a look at other Mountaineer alumni that have made it to the majors:
AJ Pollock: Pollock is the most successful of the Mountaineer alumni. He currently is an outfielder for the Seattle Mariners, his fourth team in a 12 -year MLB career.
Pollock has belted 144 home runs in his career, breaking in with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 before going on to have some successful years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he was a 2020 World Series champion.
In 2007, with the Mountaineers, he earned the 10th Player Award.
Tyler Rogers: Rogers has become a workhorse relief pitcher for the San Francisco Giants over the last handful of seasons after debuting in 2019.
He led the league in appearances in 2021 with 80 and has a career ERA of 2.76.
He was a 2012 Mountaineer.
Nick Martinez: Martinez has put up potential all-star numbers as a reliever for the San Diego Padres this year with a 2.79 ERA in 24 appearances.
He broke into the MLB in 2014 with the Texas Rangers and had a four-year stint in the NPB of Japan, before finding his groove with the Padres in recent seasons.
He played in Montpelier in 2009 and 2010.
Tom Cosgrove: A fun connection for Cosgrove is that he’s currently Martinez’s teammate in the San Diego bullpen.
He made his MLB debut with the Friars in April and has been an effective lefty reliever, making 15 appearances with a 0.57 ERA.
Cosgrove was a Mountaineer in 2015.
Trey Amburgey: Amburgey had a cup of coffee in the MLB in 2021, playing in two games with the New York Yankees and getting four plate appearances.
He’s currently playing for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the NPB.
Amburgey played in Vermont for two summers, in 2014 and 2015.
Simon Rosenbaum: Rosenbaum was a Mountaineer in 2015 and currently works in baseball development with the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.
He is a member of the Israel National Baseball Team, playing for them in the 2019 European Baseball Championship and in the Olympic Qualification tournament.
Jonathan Stiever: Stiever had made three major league appearances as a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, making his debut in 2020.
He’s currently playing for the White Sox’s AAA affiliate, the Charlotte Knights.
He was a Mountaineer in 2016.
Zach Bove: Bove was named the assistant pitching coach for the Kansas City Royals this year.
He worked for the Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins before finding his way to the Royals.
Bove was a 2009 Mountaineer.
Danny Mendick: Mendick made his debut as an infielder with the White Sox in 2019 and is a career .245 batter in the majors.
Currently, he is in the New York Mets’ system playing for their AAA team, the Syracuse Mets.
He was a 2013 Mountaineer.
Nick Solak: Solak broke into the majors in 2019 with the Rangers and was with the team up until this year.
He was a regular starter for Texas in 2021, making 511 plate appearances, where he clubbed 11 of his 21 career home runs.
Solak has played for the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers this season.
He played for the Mountaineers in 2014.
Brian O’Grady: O’Grady debuted as an outfielder with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019 and went on to play for the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.
He most recently played for the Hanwha Eagles of the KBO this spring.
He was a 2011 Mountaineer.
Troy Scribner: Scribner made 11 appearance in the big leagues in 2017 and 2018 with the Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks.
Michael Brady: Brady made 16 appearances as a pitcher for the Oakland Athletics in 2017.
Cody Ege: Ege pitched for the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels in 2016.
The left-hander was very effective during his Angels tenure, posting a 1.04 ERA in 13 games.
Matt Duffy: Duffy, a corner infielder, played in games with the Houston Astros in 2015 and 2016.
He went on to open the Matt Duffy Baseball Academy in 2019 in his home state of Massachusetts.
Micah Johnson: Johnson played in 61 games across three seasons with the White Sox, Dodgers and Braves, debuting in 2015.
Nick Greenwood: Greenwood debuted with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014 and that’s where he saw most of his MLB action, posting a 4.75 ERA in 19 appearances that season.
Christian Friedrich: Friedrich pitched for four seasons in the MLB with the Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.
He pitched in 124 games and made 42 starts in the MLB, winning 10 games.
Blake Lalli: Lalli played in 32 MLB games in 2012, 2013 and 2016 with the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves.
He’s gone on to have a successful managing career, currently managing the AAA Reno Aces, the affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Darin Mastroianni: Mastroianni debuted in 2011 with the Toronto Blue Jays and saw his most MLB action a year later in Minnesota, where he played in 77 games and had 186 plate appearances.
David Carpenter: Carpenter pitched for six MLB teams from 2011 to 2019, making 222 appearances with a career 3.69 ERA.
He’s recently gone into coaching, and this year, he became the manager of the West Virginia Black Bears of the MLB Draft League.
Rob Delaney: Delaney made five appearances as a pitcher for the Twins and Rays in 2010 and 2011.
He went into coaching once his playing days were done.
Tim Hagerty: Hagerty got his broadcast career off the ground doing radio for the Vermont Mountaineers. Nowadays, he is the voice of the San Diego Padres’ Class AAA El Paso Chihuahuas, describing the action over radio station KROD
Another player with Capital Region connections is hoping to make his MLB dreams a reality as well. Owen Kellington, a U-32 graduate, is in the the Pittsburgh Pirates’ system after being drafted in the fourth round of the MLB Draft in 2021.
Stowe standout Ben Alekson, who pitched for Peoples Academy and is currently pitching for the Vermont Lake Monsters, has similar dreams.
