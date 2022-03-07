Jamison Evans recalled once connecting on 11 3-point field goals in an AAU basketball game.
How do you top that? Evans found a way. Playing for NCAA Division II Lynn University recently, Evans made a school-record 12 3-pointers in a 93-70 victory over Rollins.
He said at a certain point, the shots just felt right when leaving his hand. He was in the zone.
Not surprisingly, Evans’ memorable game landed him the Sunshine State Conference’s Offensive player of the Week honor.
Evans did not earn his starting spurs until about midway through the season. When three players in front of him were sidelined by injuries or COVID protocol, Evans seized his opportunity, playing so well that he was a fixture in the starting lineup as the point guard the rest of the way.
He was a member of the back-to-back state championship basketball teams at Rutland High School in 2017 and 2018.
One of his teammates on the Raider title team was Noah Tyson who led Colby College in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots this season.
Following Evans’ 40-point game with the dozen 3s on Feb. 26, one of the calls Evans received was from Tyson.
“We talk a few times a week,” Evans said.
The 40-point explosion against Rollins will rank as one of those indelible memories for Evans, right up there with state crowns and reaching the 1,000-point milestone at Rutland.
Evans rang up his 1,000th point against Burr and Burton at home.
He had no idea how many 3-pointers he had made against Rollins until after the game and, he said, he was not aware of how many points he needed at Rutland before he reached the 1,000-point milestone.
When Evans was shopping around for places to spend his next four years as a senior at RHS, he was considering several schools.
He felt Lynn gave him an opportunity to be on the floor. It was also an opportunity that would not come easily and that also was appealing to Evans.
“I knew I did not want to be in the North. I did not want to be in the cold any more,” Evans said.
Thus, the school in Boca Raton, Florida became his destination.
He became a little disillusioned with his playing time as a freshman.
“I just worked harder,” he said.
He is majoring in Psychology but will be adding Sports Management as a second major.
Evans said the biggest difference between high school and college basketball is the physicality of the college game and the fact that a shot clock is in play.
He worked the hardest on his defense and ball handling to make the transition.
“I wasn’t as confident in my ball handling in high school as I should have been,” Evans said.
His 40-point game saw his mother Janie and siblings Akeem and Jasmine in the stands.
“That made it special,” Evans said.
Due to the COVID year granted by the NCAA, Evans has three more seasons of basketball eligibility.
Thinking beyond his years in the Fighting Knights uniform, he has thoughts of playing pro basketball overseas if it would enable him to pursue his doctorate.
He happens to be home this week so he plans to travel to the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym on Thursday night to watch Rutland chase another state crown in Division I boys basketball against Rice.
Everything is coming together for Evans who once worked the window at the McDonald’s across from Rutland High.
Like they say under the Golden Arches, ‘I’m Lovin’ It.’ That could not describe Jamison Evans’ life in South Florida any better right now.
