WEST HAVEN — There may never be a more perfect victory at Devil’s Bowl Speedway than the one that Matt Janczuk earned on Sunday.
The Oneida, New York driver led every lap in a dominant run to scoop up a record payday in the sixth annual Fabian Earth Moving Vermont 200.
The purse started at $10,000 for the Vermont 200 winner and offered up to $5,811 in lap leader bonuses, which Janczuk claimed in their entirety to earn the richest winner’s prize in the history of not only Devil’s Bowl Speedway, but also in Vermont motorsports history and the whole of the Northeast-style General Motors “602” crate engine-powered, dirt Sportsman Modified division.
Janczuk, who is Chief of Police in Hamilton, New York, and owns 10 victories at his home track at Utica-Rome Speedway in 2023, struck first on Sunday by winning his qualifying heat race, and he then drew the pole position to start first in the 200-lap feature. A hard, smooth, and slick surface made for some exciting racing and lots of passing while also being somewhat easy on equipment.
Janczuk broke free from the get-go, turning his fastest lap of the race on the opening circuit. A relatively calm race was slowed by 13 cautions – though none for serious wreckage – and Janczuk passed the test at every restart. Still, he had plenty of stout company up front, and a long green-flag run in the final quarter of the race gave him substantial lapped traffic to wade through, but the lead was never in question.
At different points in the race, Dom Roselli, Demetrios Drellos, Jack Lehner, and Brian Krummel each took turns in second place, with Payton Talbot, Walter J. Hammond, Brian Calabrese, Gary Edwards III, Frankie Hoard III, and several others strongly in contention. Krummel appeared to be the one who would challenge Janczuk for the win as the race wound down, but a mechanical failure with a dozen laps remaining knocked him out of the race. Lehner and Talbot then put on an entertaining show with Lehner crossing the finish line in second place and Talbot third.
The engines from the cars of Janczuk, Lehner, and Talbot were impounded following the race and an extensive and thorough inspection was performed at Hunt’s Machine in Schenectady, New York on Wednesday morning. All three engines were fully compliant with Devil’s Bowl Speedway and DIRTcar rules, except for Lehner’s carburetor spacer.
As such, Lehner was disqualified, giving Talbot the runner-up finish officially. Talbot has been the only driver other than Janczuk to win at Utica-Rome in 2023, scoring three wins there and six more at Fonda Speedway on his way to that track’s championship.
The disqualification moved Edwards up to third place officially, with former Vermont 200 winner Zach Sobotka fourth and Canadian driver Cody McPherson – who won the Northeast Crate Nationals 100 at Devil’s Bowl in May – fifth. The top 10 was completed in order by Drellos, Tyler Willard, Devil’s Bowl regulars Tim LaDuc and Kevin Chaffee, and Drew Boniface.
An impressive field of 80 drivers representing no less than 18 tracks and series in the U.S. and Canada attempted to qualify for the 36-car starting grid. Gavin Eisele won the $200 Bill McGaffin Photos/Showstopper Photos Fast Time Award in time trials. Heat races were won Drellos, Richard Murtaugh, Eisele, Janczuk, Lehner, and Talbot. Consolation race wins went to Travis Green, Tyler Corcoran, and Boniface, and the two B-Main winners were McPherson and Ryan Dolbear.
The McGee Automotive Family Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) tour made its fourth and final appearance of the 2023 season at Devil’s Bowl, and Stephentown, New York’s Matt Tanner won the 25-lap A-Main for the seventh time at Devil’s Bowl since 2020. But Tanner’s win was no cakewalk, as he drove from the 11th starting position to the lead 10 laps in, but then battled with Will Hull in heavy lapped traffic at the end of the race.
Hull nosed ahead to lead lap 24 in a three-wide move, but Tanner was able to get by him on the backstretch in the final lap to take the win. Chase Moran came from 10th place to pass SCoNE point leader Chris Donnelly late in the running and secure the final podium spot.
Donnelly, who started 15th, survived a mid-race crash that sent him airborne and Sam Comeau flipping to hold onto fourth; Comeau was uninjured. Floyd Billington rebounded from an early spin to drive from 22nd place at a lap-2 restart to finish fifth. Jake Williams was sixth, followed by Cory Sparks, Mike Thompson, Joe Kata, and rookie Jason Goff. Heat winners were Williams, Billington, and Tanner.
Monkton’s Pat Miner wrapped up an undefeated weekend in the Hoosier Daddy Racing Novice Sportsman division by winning a 25-lap feature. Miner swept his heat and feature races at Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Friday night, and then scored a rare Triple Crown at Devil’s Bowl by winning his heat and the bonus Tom’s Auto Reconditioning “Dash for Cash” on Saturday and the feature on Sunday.
Donald Williams finished behind Miner as the runner-up, with Matt Wade, Bobbi Jo Hults, and championship point leader Tyler Travis in tow. The top 10 was rounded out by Boomer Patterson, Randy Edson, Eric Shaw, Aaron Clark, and Ed Bell.
Whiting’s Logan Denis won the three-segment event for the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division, which was broken up over the two-day weekend. Denis was the class of the field, finishing second in the opening segment on Saturday and posting a win and a fourth in Sunday’s two legs. His total low score of 7 points (2, 1, 4) gave him a runaway victory over John Smith’s 13 points (5, 5, 3), Roger LaDuc (14 points), Ray Hanson (14 points), and Gage Provencher (17 points). Hanson won the Saturday segment and Provencher won the final leg.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday, September 9 at 6:00 p.m., with the annual “Member Night.” All Heritage Family Credit Union members will receive free grandstand general admission with proof of current, valid membership.
All weekly divisions (except Crown Vics) will be on the card along with the annual Kids Bicycle Races at intermission. Grandstand general admission is $15 for adults and free for children aged 12 and under.