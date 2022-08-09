Talk is cheap. Bomoseen’s John “Jet” Scarborough talked a lot about retiring from racing.
Yet, when it got right down to making the decision to stop climbing in a race car, he could not do it. He had to race.
“I asked myself, ‘If I am not in a race car, what am I going to do?’” Scarborough said.
Unable to come up with an answer to his question, he went out and won a championship this summer.
Scarborough claimed the Maryland State Championship for IMCA Sprint Cars sanctioned by the International Motor Contest Association. He did so with his performance across four races at Hagerstown Motor Speedway.
He will be going to Lincoln, Nebraska in December for the national awards ceremony presented by main sponsor Speedway Motors. Speedway has its main distribution center, a Hall of Fame and an auto museum in Lincoln.
The championship did not come easy even though Scarborough got out of the gate in grand style.
He finished second in the first of the four races at Hagerstown in May and followed that up by placing first in June. Things were looking good.
Then, came the hiccup. He got tangled up in traffic and could only manage a 21st place finish in the second race that month.
Uh-oh.
“I kind of thought that killed the deal,” Scarborough said. “I thought that maybe we couldn’t pull this off.”
But he rebounded with a solid eighth place finish in August to nail down the Maryland state championship.
The Hagerstown facility is to his liking.
“It is a big half-mile track, multi-grooved. The track has always had some bite to it,” Scarborough said. “I feel I am better on the bigger tracks.”
Scarborough’s summer itinerary included racing every other week, navigating tracks in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Virginia as well as Maryland.
The weeks he did not race kept him in Vermont but not away from the track. He served as a flagman at Bear Ridge Speedway located three miles off I-91 in Bradford.
Will this championship season be followed by more retirement talk by Scarborough, who also has a real job at Benson’s Chevrolet in Ludlow?
No way.
“We will race the same schedule next year as this year,” Scarborough said of the 2023 campaign.
“We thought about being a car owner but why have someone else drive your car when you are still able to win races.
“When I am unable to win races any longer, then it will be time to get out of the car.”
Then what? Well, the flagman gig is attractive.
“I really enjoy that. I still get to be around the drivers and I get to see racing from a different perspective,” Scarborough said.
But he won’t be challenging Devil’s Bowl Speedway veteran flagman Bob Bigelow for longevity honors any time soon.
John Scarborough still has racing to do.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.