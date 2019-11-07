A dusty Devil’s Bowl Speedway in West Haven. Crowded gymnasiums around Rutland County. Flaitz Field at Rutland High School where Howard Cameron’s voice would spill over the air waves: “The Raiders will be receiving to the Seabury side of the Field,” a reference to the north end zone near Seabury Street.
Those were young John Cameron’s haunts growing up. He followed his father around as he broadcast high school games.
The late Howard Cameron was a local legend as a radio voice in Rutland and a track announcer at Devil’s Bowl.
And now his son is off to Yankee Stadium.
John has compiled his own resume that would make his father glow with pride. But being the public address announcer on Saturday at Yankee Stadium for the Ivy League football showdown between unbeatens Princeton and Dartmouth just might be top anything in John’s lengthy career.
“I am a little nervous and pretty excited,” Cameron said.
Cameron has been the PA announcer for Dartmouth football for 24 years. When the Big Green and Princeton were scheduled to play at Yankee Stadium, Cameron got the call to man the microphone since it is Dartmouth’s home game.
Cameron has been struck by how professional everything is for the production. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. but he must be in the Bronx for a sound check at 10 a.m.
“I’ve already got my script,” Cameron said.
The venue is special enough but this would be a marquee game if it were back at Dartmouth’s Memorial Field or Princeton’s Powers Field. Or anywhere. Both teams are 7-0. Princeton is ranked No. 9 nationally (FCS Poll) and Dartmouth No. 13.
“Dartmouth won with the miracle play (9-6 at Harvard) last week. It has set up to be the perfect storm,” Cameron said.
Yankee Stadium. Ruth. Mantle. Gehrig. Maris. The monuments.
And to think it all started tagging along with his father in Rutland.
“I followed him around. I would carry equipment. I would go get a player down on the field for him to interview. He is where I got my love of sports from,” Cameron said.
And John has carried on the family tradition just like his cousin Mike Cameron who is involved in Rutland area radio. And like Mike’s father, the late George Cameron, who began as a sportscaster in Rutland in 1953 and was manager and part owner of WVMT-AM in Burlington from 1970 through 1987. George is enshrined n the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.
John has also been the public address voice for Dartmouth College men’s hockey.
He lists one of his highlights as introducing former Dartmouth hockey star Ben Lovejoy to the crowd at Thompson Arena when Lovejoy returned to Hanover with the Stanley Cup after helping the Pittsburgh Penguins win the iconic trophy in the 2015-16 season.
Cameron also followed in his father’s path as the track announcer at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. He estimates he described the racing action there to fans for 16 or 17 years.
“They said, ‘Just do what your dad did,’” Cameron recalled of the first day he manned the microphone.
“That’s where I cut my teeth behind the mic,” Cameron said.
Cameron attended races at the Bowl long before he began describing them. He was watching races there when the facility opened in 1967.
Current Devil’s Bowl announcer Justin St. Louis said that John Cameron had a signature introduction for the Modified drivers before their race that many fans loved.
“A lot of our fans have asked me to do that but I won’t because that was his,” St. Louis said.
St. Louis has toyed with the idea of bringing it back just for one vintage racing night and giving Cameron attribution.
John Cameron’s signature call at the Bowl: “Ladies and gentlemen, the Devil’s Bowl Speedway proudly presents the mod squad, the ground pounders, the rumblers and grumblers. It’s the mighty men of iron in the run for the golden glory. Hang on to your seats, pick yourself a winnerrrrrrrrr. The green is on!”
Cameron has also been the public address voice for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual high school all-star football game between Vermont and New Hampshire, for the past 22 years.
Bob Sheppard’s golden voice announced batters for more than 4,500 games over 56 years in Yankee Stadium.
But one glorious afternoon for an Ivy League matchup of undefeated football teams is enough for John Cameron. It will give him a memory to treasure for a lifetime.
