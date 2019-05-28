Jordy Allard is going to Iowa for his Field of Dreams. No, he is not going to Dyersville, home to the iconic field where the movie was filmed. His destination is Cedar Rapids, home of the NCAA Division III Baseball World Series.
The kid from the end of a 3-mile dirt road in Bridgewater has ascended to small college baseball's biggest stage as a pitcher for Babson College, one of eight teams earning a berth in the event.
"Technically, it's in Bridgewater but everyone calls it Woodstock," Allard said.
The former Hartford High School and White River Post 84 American legion baseball pitcher started and won the deciding game against Trinity to land the Beavers in the best-of-three Super Regional where they defeated Cortland State in two games.
Pitching six strong innings in the clinching game of the Trinity Regional was something Allard will cherish forever.
"To date that was probably my best moment in baseball," Allard said. "It was almost like I was blacked out while I was pitching. Then when I came out of the game I was on Cloud Nine. I was saying, 'Did this really happen?'"
Allard has matured since his days at Hartford, as a pitcher and a person.
"When I was in high school I was kind of immature. I really didn't have any goals other than baseball," Allard said.
He had always had that goal to be pitcher for a Division school, but then was offered an enticing package from the University of Southern New Hampshire, a power on the Division II national stage.
"I got a really good offer from Southern New Hampshire. I didn't really think much about the decision," he said.
He played a year at SNHU but then he began thinking outside baseball.
"After the first semester, it really clicked in my brain that I wanted more of an academic-focused school," Allard said.
He considered Fairfield University, where former University of Vermont coach Bill Currier heads up the baseball program. The drawback was that Fairfield is a Division I program and NCAA rules would have required Allard to sit out a year.
"I would have wasted a year of the game I love and might never get it back," Allard said.
He has an uncle living in Belmont, Massachusetts, who put Babson on his radar.
Babson fit what Allard was looking for in a couple of ways — it was an upper tier academic school and it was 15 minutes from Boston.
"I kind of wanted to be close to Boston for job opportunities," Allard said.
Majoring in business and marketing, remaining in the athletic sphere is attractive to him, possibly with a company like Reebok or New Balance.
One of his senior teammates at Babson is headed for the New York Mets front office.
Allard's maturation as a pitcher was in step with his growth as a person. When he was wearing the uniform of the Hartford High Hurricanes and White River Post 84, he relied fully on his velocity, which exceeded 90 miles per hour.
"I was not a pitcher. I was just a thrower," Allard said. "I threw it right down the middle of the plate as hard as I could and that worked in Vermont."
He was around some seasoned pitchers at Southern New Hampshire, some who has transferred from Division I programs. One was Lake Region graduate Matt Messier, a pitcher who came from Division I St. John's University.
Allard absorbed their lessons. They taught him to work the edges of the plate.
The curve ball is something that he taught himself.
"I figured that one out myself. I looked up the pitch on YouTube and found the one that worked for me," Allard said.
Back in White River Junction, his high school coach Jarrod Grassi had once shown him the splitter.
"I readjusted my grip and brought that pitch back," Allard said. "It's kind of my third pitch. I think I have only thrown it once, so I am really fastball and curve."
Allard has some really unique lines on his baseball resume. He is on a very short list of players who made it to the College World Series in two different divisions. Last year SNHU earned a spot in the Division II World Series in Cary, North Carolina.
"That was one of the best experiences I have had," Allard said. "We got to practice at Duke and we toured Cameron Indoor Stadium."
Now, he is on the way to Cedar Rapids on a Babson team that counts him as one of the mainstays of the pitching staff. Allard boasts an 8-0 record and would have pitched the third game of the Super Regional against Cortland had that game been necessary.
"I have never been to Iowa but our Midwest guys say it is kind of like a flat Vermont," Allard said.
When the Beavers get to Cedar Rapids they will be competing in a four-team bracket with Johns Hopkins, Birmingham Southern and Heidelberg in a double-elimination format.
The other bracket will be comprised of Chapman, Washington & Jefferson, Webster and UMass Boston.
The survivors of each bracket will meet in a best-of-three series for the national championship.
Babson (38-8) is scheduled to meet 35-11 Johns Hopkins on Friday at 4:30 p.m., Central Time.
Allard said the plan is likely be for him to be in the bullpen the first two games and then become a starter if the Beavers get beyond that point.
It has all worked out, but Allard was not sure about his decision to go to Babson initially.
"Honestly, I was second guessing myself about it," he said. "I always wanted to play Division I and in my head and my heart I know I am good enough."
He will get to test his mettle against Division I players this summer when he suits up for his second season with the Upper Valley Nighthawks of the New England Collegiate Baseball League, a league that opens in early June and boasts numerous players in the Division I college ranks from throughout the country.
The Nighthawks play their home games at the Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction, the same field where Allard played for Hartford and Post 84.
It is a well-manicured diamond not so many miles from that dirt road in Bridgewater. Yet, in many ways, Jordy Allard has come miles and miles from where he was when he was relying exclusively on his heat for the Hartford Hurricanes.
