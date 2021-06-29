Vermont is filled with many elite golfers that have experience competing at the highest level for years.
Names like Garren Poirier, Holly Reynolds and Reggie Parker are among those that come to mind when talking about athletes that have put their stamp on the sport in the state.
But your sport is only as healthy as its next generation, and the one in Vermont looks pretty good, if you ask me.
Right here in Rutland County, we see that firsthand.
The duo of Drake Hull and Jared Nelson, both Rutland High graduates who went on to golf at the University of Connecticut, have won the Pierce Invitational three years in a row.
Recent Otter Valley graduate Mia Politano won two consecutive Division II medals in her sophomore and junior year at OV and even more impressively, she was in the final group at the Vermont Women’s Amateur tournament last summer, meaning she was among the top golfers heading into the final round.
She ended up fourth overall and brought home the Junior Championship for the tournament.
Politano was the youngest golfer on the Vermont Tri-State Championship team a few weeks ago, and chatting with a few of her teammates on that team, you know just how much she impresses on and off the course with her skill and her humility.
Julia Dapron, a Burr and Burton graduate now playing at Stonehill College, was inches away from the women’s Amateur title last summer. It took an epic five-hole playoff to decide a winner between Dapron and Andrea Brown.
Brown won, but it was clear how much respect the veteran golfer had for Dapron’s game.
After the final round, Brown told myself and a few other gathering media, “Julia is a great player. We were head-to-head. I wasn’t sure when it was going to end.”
It was a nice nod to the next generation. A generation that has established itself among the best the state has to offer.
The next step is cultivating the up-and-coming golfers and that’s where a new addition to the Vermont Golf Association summer slate will play a massive role.
This summer, the VTGA is running a Junior Tour with six events. The first is a single-day event at Vermont National Country Club on Wednesday. There will be three more single-day events, at Quechee Country Club on July 9, at Country Club of Vermont on July 14 and at Neshobe Golf Club on Aug. 4.
They will have two championship events. A match-play championship is set July 20-22 at Kwiniaska Golf Course and stroke play championship on July 29-30 at Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
It’s another proving ground for a bunch of young athletes falling in love with the game golf. It’s a place to hone their craft against others that have the same passion as them.
Talking to VTGA President John Goodchild a few months ago, I could tell how excited he was for this addition to the golf landscape in Vermont and how much it could grow in the coming years.
A sport always has to take stock of what’s next and how they develop the next wave of athletes that will put their distinct imprint on the game.
The new Junior Golf tour should do just that, along with the many other golf staples on the calendar in the coming months.
The tee-times for Wednesday’s Junior Golf event at Vermont National are:
8 a.m. hour: Noble Beerworth, Tyler Meadows, Ty Whyte, 8 a.m.; Benjamin Ruiter, Oliver French, Thomas Politano, 8:09 a.m.; Ethan Dean, Zach Vincent, Kosi Thurber, Jack Mayer, 8:18 a.m.; Riley Richards, Liam Carlin, Joseph Barwood, Charlie Davis, 8:27 a.m.; Lucas Politano, Sebastian Pell, Charlie Potter, Patrick Saxe, 8:36 a.m.; Bubba Chamberlain, Bruce Johnson, Ashton Tibbits, Kyle Blanchard, 8:45 a.m.; Isaiah Thomas, August Backman, Cooper Guerriere, Brady Jones, 8:54 a.m.
9 a.m. hour: Teddy Maynard, Aidan Slayton, Patrick Hess, Jack McDougall, 9:03 a.m.; Quinn Vincent, Andrew Cramer, Mattie Serafin, Evan Marchessault, 9:12 a.m.; Rowan Turner, Oliver Graves, Ronan Duffy, 9:21 a.m.; Stella Makay, Madison Mousley, Paige Oakes, Sara Beth Marroquin, 9:30 a.m.; Lillian Collins, Ryan Sleeper, Teegan Duffy, 9:40 a.m.; Rylee Makay, Amelia Knowles, Ava Lacaillade, 9:50 a.m.
