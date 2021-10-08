Norwich University head football coach Mark Murnyack knew when he was recruiting Jeremy Henault out of Goffstown High School in New Hampshire that he was getting an athletic, tough kid.
He had no idea just how good he could be.
Stefan Romero came into camp in great shape and big things were expected of him as a corner. Then, Romero went down with a knee injury and the door opened for Henault.
Henault is a true freshman and he had been down in the pecking order when camp opened. He was relegated to the list of players with a duplicate jersey number.
Then, as camp proceeded, he began catching the eye of the coaches, all 5-foot-11, 150 pounds of him.
“His name kept coming up at meetings,” Murnyack said.
That’s why when Romero went down, it was decided that Henault would be thrown into the fire.
Last week in the Cadets’ 24-21 victory over Coast Guard, Henault won NEWMAC Defensive Player of the Week honors with a performance in the defensive backfield that included five tackles and two interceptions.
“He is not very big but he is as tough as they come,” Murnyack said.
“He has exceeded everybody’s expectations. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.”
It was a great win against Coast Guard because it got the Cadets off to a 1-0 start in the NEWMAC and also gave them possession of The Mug, one of the most cherished trophies in Division III football that goes to the winner of the Little Army-Navy Game.
But that’s over. The 4-0 Merchant Marine team is in Northfield and it boasts the top rushing game in all the land.
Last week, Merchant Marine only completed two passes but the Mariners had two backs rush for well over 100 yards apiece in a 31-28 victory over WPI.
Ian Blankenship amassed 198 yards on 21 carries and quarterback Matt Strong piled up 143 yards on only seven carries.
“They are the top rushing team in college football, any division,” Murnyack said.
Merchant Marine is 4-0 and 1-0 in the NEWMAC. The Cadets are 1-0 in the league and 2-3.
Murnyack said the Mariners will “grind you, grind you and grind you and then get the big play.” They have had other games where the passing game has been prominent so there is a lot to defend.
“They also have a great defense,” Murnyack said, pointing out the goal line stand they made against WPI when the Engineers had a first-and-goal only to be turned away at the end of the game.
Murnyack said the Mariners are known for their toughness, calling them “junkyard dogs.”
The Castleton defense is going to have to deal with the Georgia Bulldogs in Saturday’s Eastern Collegiate Football Conference clash in Franklin, Massachusetts.
No. not the guys in the Southeastern Conference who play Between the Hedges. This is a prolific pass-catch tandem playing for the Dean College Bulldogs, both hailing from the state of Georgia.
Last week in a 42-35 loss to Gallaudet, David Curry of Bethlehem, Georgia completed 33 of his 46 passes for 316 yards and a touchdown.
Errol Breaux of Marietta, Georgia, caught 15 of those passes for 199 yards. He also had the touchdown catch.
“Todd Vasey, who was the coach here before me, is from Georgia and he showed me around down there,” Dean coach Steve Tirrell said.
“We have made inroads down there.”
It’s not like the Spartans only have to contend with the Bulldogs’ passing game. Michael Bethune — from Connecticut not Georgia — had 138 yards and three touchdowns to show for his 30 carries against Gallaudet.
Castleton is also coming off a loss and it was a tough one. Maritime College scored a late touchdown to edge Castleton 19-16.
Like Norwich’s Henault, Castleton’s Damiyr Martinez, earned weekly conference honors for his performance.
Martinez was named the ECFC Special Teams Player of the Week after returning the second-half kick against Maritime 94 yards for a touchdown.
It was not only on special teams where Martinez contributed. He made five tackles, forced a fumble and broke up a pass.
“Defense has been out Achilles heel. If we play defense, it will be a competitive game,” Tirrell said.
“Tony (CU coach Tony Volpone) has a great crew. Jacob McCarthy is back in town and Anthony Martinez is a great receiver.”
Tirrell would love some of that experience that Castleton boasts.
“We have 52 first-year players. Fifty-two guys who had never played college football before,” Tirrell said.
“There is a lot of parity in our league now. You can win or lose to any team. It is all about who wants it more.”
Middlebury (1-2) fell 28-0 at Trinity and returns home to take on 2-1 Amherst.
The kickoffs are all an hour apart. Castleton starts the day at noon against Dean, The Merchant Marine-Norwich kickoff is at 1 p.m. and an hour after that Amherst at Middlebury tangle.
Middlebury will be trying to get its offense untracked after the Panthers were swamped by Trinity 28-0 on the road last weekend.
NOTES: The University of New Hampshire has a bye week and gets ready for its state rivalry clash with Dartmouth at home on Oct. 16. ... Dartmouth puts its 3-0 record on the line Saturday in Hanover against 2-1 Yale. ... The 3-1 University of New England has it going on with a three-game winning streak heading into Saturday’s game at Salve Regina. The Nor’Easters have several Vermonters on the roster — Shane Alercio, David Hutchinson and Renwick Smith, all of St. Johnsbury, and South Burlington’s Ryan Sargent. ... Rutland’s Matt Creed is an offensive lineman for a WPI team that d3football.com’s Frank Rossi calls “the best 1-4 team in the region, if not the country.” Rossi is picking WPI over Catholic in Saturday’s NEWMAC game. ... The big game in the Commonwealth Coast Conference has Western New England at Endicott on Saturday. Both teams are 1-0 in the league. St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Palmieri and Colchester’s Bailey Olson are on the Endicott roster. Representing Vermont for the Golden Bears are Fair Haven’s Parker Morse, Brattleboro’s Tyler Millerick and South Burlington’s Dustin McGrath.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
