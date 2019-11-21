The Castleton University women’s hockey team is off to its best start through six games in four years and Alexis Kalm is one big reason.
Kalm has already been recognized twice as the New England Hockey Conference goalie of the week. She’s allowed just two goals in her last three games while making 91 saves in that span.
The Spartans are hoping she stays hot when they return to Spartan Arena for two conference games this weekend.
It will be a men’s/women’s doubleheader both days. The Castleton women will be riding a four-game win streak when they entertain New England College on Friday at 4 p.m. Then UMass-Boston skates into town on Saturday for a 1 p.m. puck drop.
The Spartans men (1-3-1) host UMass-Boston Friday at 7 p.m. and Babson Saturday at 4 p.m. in NEHC action.
Kalm, a senior from Aberdeen, N.C., has led the Spartans to a 4-2 start and four straight victories, including a 3-1 win at Suffolk where she made 38 saves.
Castleton is 4-0 in the NEHC and coach Mike Venezia credits his team’s 4-0 road record to playing disciplined, possession-based hockey.
“I think we’re coming together,” he said Thursday. “We’ve played hard and we’re keeping it simple and taking care of the puck.”
Kalm has been just as spectacular in defeat with 45 saves in a one-goal loss to Oswego at home. She has a .932 save percentage and a 2.32-goals against average through six games.
“She’s been bailing us out a lot,” Venezia said.
But since the first period against Salem, where Kalm had to stand on her head to keep Castleton in the game, the Spartans have been playing well in front of net.
If there were just one more place the Spartans would need to improve it would have to be the power play; they have converted just 5 of 38 chances but the coach sees that as a matter of a changing of the guard.
“Last year we had lot of seniors out there,” Venezia said. “Now we have a lot of new kids in new situations and it takes time. They’re starting to catch on and do very well.”
Castleton has devoted a lot of practice time this week to the power play and is hoping to see that pay off before the home crowd on Friday and Saturday.
The season has been a massive struggle thus far for Friday’s opponent; New England College has scored just two goals in six games.
Saturday’s game against the Beacons represents a tougher challenge, even though they are just 1-4-1 overall and 0-4 in the conference. UMass-Boston goalie Caty Flag allows 2.28 goals per game on a team where the scoring has been balanced with four players with three or four points. The Beacons are 0-2 in one-goal games.
“I don’t think records indicate how good these teams are,” Venezia said. “We can’t afford to take teams lightly. When we do that we get out of our style. We think both teams can push us.”
Courtney Gauthier leads the Castleton offense with three goals and three assists while defenseman Samantha Munroe is second with her four assists.
The weekend series is a mixed bag for the Spartans men, who will face an explosive team on Friday and, potentially, a hot goalie on Saturday.
“UMass-Boston is really wide open and they like to fly up the ice where Babson likes to pack it in,” said Spartans coach Bill Silengo.
UMass-Boston (2-2 overall, 1-1 NEHC) scored 17 goals in its two victories. Nolan Redler has five goals and five assists to lead UMass-Boston, which has six other players with four or more points.
Babson keeper Aidan Murphy has a .943 save percentage and a 1.50 goals-against average.
Babson enters the weekend at 2-2 and 1-1. The Beavers have not put up a lot of goals, with Nick Rosa’s three scores leading the team.
Castleton has had a tough schedule to start the year and Silengo is mindful that in the NEHC his team needs to skate hard for 60 minutes to be competitive.
The Spartans offense has been effective but they need to be more focused and disciplined defensively in their own zone, Silengo said.
In its recent road swing, Castleton skated to a 2-2 draw against a good Skidmore team before falling 8-3 against Hobart.
“We talk to the kids about the mindset. We had a 3-0 lead on Hobart (ranked fifth nationally) and they stuck to their game plan and we’re trying to use this as a learning experience,” Silengo said. “Our goal is to play 60 minutes of hockey on Friday and 60 minutes of hockey on Saturday.”
Glenn Wiswell leads Castleton with four goals and two assists and Calvin Moise has four assists and two goals.
The Spartans have been rotating two young keepers, Kyle Alaverdy (.900 save percentage, 2.98 goals-against average) and Brandon Collett (.861, 6.96).
Each may see time this weekend though Silengo said it was a “wait-and-see” scenario.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.