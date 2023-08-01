Bellows Falls Country Club's Hailey Katona entered the second day of the 2023 Vermont Women's Amateur golf championship with a big lead. She exited the day hanging on by the skin of her teeth.

After Tuesday's second round, Katona sat at 5-over through two rounds of golf, shooting a 77 on the par-71 Mount Anthony Country Club course. Katona, a tournament newcomer, made her presence felt instantly with a 1-under round on Monday, the lone golfer shoot under-par.

Katona ran into a little more trouble in Tuesday's round, where she bogeyed five holes and doubled bogeyed another. Katona did mix in a birdie on the fifth hole, but saw her grasp on the lead loosen.

Proctor-Pittsford Country Club's Jojo Valente remained in the No. 2 spot, a place she was tied for after the opening day. Valente finished the day at 6-over, just a shot back of Katona.

Valente, who is the golf coach at Mill River Union High School, carded a 72 on Tuesday, tied for the best round of the day. She was especially strong on the back nine, where she buried two birdies and was 1-under.

A handful of golfers remained in striking distance of the top two.

Killington Golf Course's Tiffany Maurycy moved up to third from her fourth-place after the opening day. Maurycy, a former Amateur champion, sat at 11-over after shooting a 76 on Tuesday.

She bookended her round with birdies on 1 and 18, along with another birdie on 16.

Ralph Myhre Golf Course's Morgan Lee, another tournament newcomer, shot up the leaderboard going from 10th to a tie for third with Maurycy at 11-over. Lee is a Middlebury College teammate of defending Amateur champion Mia Politano and matched Valente's 72 on Tuesday.

Lee had a birdie on 3, but the highlight of her day was an eagle on the par-5 16th hole.

Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy and 802 Golf Academy's Kaylie Porter's race for the Junior championship heated up some more on Tuesday with both golfers within two strokes of each other going into the final day.

Duffy, a Kimball Union Academy standout, moved up three positions into fifth place overall at 12-over. Duffy had in impressive back nine, where she was just 1-over and buried three birdies in a five-hole span.

Porter moved up two spots into sixth place at 14-over. The state champion at Burr and Burton Academy had a nice stretch of golf in the middle of her round, sinking three birdies in five holes between 8 and 12.

Three golfers were tied for seventh after the second day with Ekwanok Country Club's Reggie Parker, Vermont National's Kanika Gandhi and Links at Lang Farm/Kwiniaska's Jazz Bruce all at 16-over.

Williston Golf Club's Karen Bisbee rounded out the top 10 at 17-over through two days. Bisbee had two birdies on Tuesday and improved by three strokes on her first-round effort.

Bisbee's Williston clubmate Jeanne Morrissey, the 2017 Amateur runner-up, was just outside the top 10 in 11th at 19-over.

Politano struggled a bit on Tuesday, moving back from fifth to 12th after shooting an 86. The Middlebury College and former Otter Valley standout birdied the 11th hole, but dealt with some bogey issues for much of the day.

VERMONT WOMEN'S AMATEUR

MT. ANTHONY COUNTRY CLUB

AUGUST 1, 2023

SCORES THROUGH TWO ROUNDS

1. Hailey Katona 70-77-147
2. Jojo Valente 76-72-148
3. Tiffany Maurycy 77-76-153
3. Morgan Lee 81-72-153
5. Teegan Duffy 79-75-154
6. Kaylie Porter 79-77-156
7. Reggie Parker 78-80-158
7. Kanika Gandhi 76-82-158
7. Jazz Bruce 81-77-158
10. Karen Bisbee 81-78-159
11. Jeanne Morrissey 81-80-161
12. Mia Politano 78-86-164
13. Mary Brush 81-87-168
14. Patti Haas 81-88-169
15. Ann Oday 82-88-170
16. Gretchen White 85-86-171
16. Wendy Drolette 84-87-171
18. Namo Seibert 88-84-172
18. Maureen Quinn 81-91-172
18. Taylor Moulton 83-89-172
21. Dana Cassidy 84-89-173
21. Vicki Goodrich 86-87-173
23. Amy Butcher 90-86-176
24. Jillian Miles 91-86-177
24. Jen Steck 86-91-177
26. Barb Masterson 84-94-178
26. Rhonda Colvard 84-94-178
28. Holly Reynolds 89-90-179
29. Jennifer Farrington 92-88-180
29. Lillian Collins 90-90-180
29. Jennifer Shaw 88-92-180
32. Jennifer Papillo 90-92-182
33. Anne Marie Blackman 92-91-183
34. Sarah Lee 91-93-184
35. Linda Jane Parson 93-92-185
35. Patricia Baroudi 94-91-185
37. Dee Lamberton 92-94-186
38. Heather Grier 99-88-187
39. Denise Barnard 97-92-189
40. Josie Herrera 99-91-190
40. Nicole Leberge 93-97-190
42. Susie Bremmer 91-100-191
43. Janet Hayden 99-93-192
43. Kimberley Barkyoumb 102-90-192
45. Sue Rees 99-94-193
45. Debbie Savoie 98-95-193
47. Cheri Campbell 91-102-193
48. Phyllis Phillips 97-97-194
49. Lois Dolan 103-92-195
50. Peg McBride 98-99-197
50. Sis Capeless 96-101-197
52. Dixie Mercier 102-97-199
53. Pat Crossman 100-100-200
54. Cheryl Hoar 103-100-203
54. Christine Johnson 101-102-203

