BENNINGTON — Canada is best known for its elite hockey players. Turns out their golfers are pretty good, too.
Hailey Katona put that on full display this week at Mount Anthony Country Club, winning the 2023 Vermont Women's Amateur golf championship on Wednesday.
The Tilbury, Ontario native, who played for Bellows Falls Country Club this week, won the tournament by three strokes, finishing with a three-day score of 10-over.
Katona, who most recently played collegiately at Mercer University and will compete at Central Michigan this season, led the tournament from one end to the other. She jumped out to a six-stroke lead on the first day after shooting a 1-under 70, but came back to the field after the second round, holding just a one-stroke lead.
A handful of challengers gave her a run for her money in Wednesday's final round, but consistent play down the stretch captured the championship.
Things were a bit shaky on the front nine for Katona. She birdied the par-5 4th hole, but carded six bogeys, including a four-hole stretch going into the back.
"I was a little nervous going into the front nine. This is my first tournament in a long time and first time being in contention in a year," Katona said. "The back nine, I just wanted to go out there and have fun and whatever happens happens. I just wanted to calm my nerves and go play some golf."
That inner-pep talk did wonders for Katona. She was as consistent as they come on the back nine, parring all nine holes to secure her spot at the top of the leaderboard.
"These greens are really hard, so getting birdies are a bonus. I think par-golf on this golf course is more than you can ask for," Katona said. "Aim for the middle of the green, don't do anything too risky and get out with a two-putt.
Those three things served Katona well.
"I learned not to get ahead of myself and stay in the present moment," Katona said.
Three strokes back of Katona, in second place, was Ralph Myhre Golf Course's Morgan Lee, who finished at 13-over. The Middlebury College golfer responded in a big way after a first-round 81, shooting a 72 on Tuesday and 73 on Wednesday.
"The biggest thing was the yardage," Lee said of the biggest adjustment she had to make to get going in the tournament. "I'm really not used to hitting 47-yard shots into the green. In college, we're playing 6,000 yards and having 145 in, so that was difficult.
"After I got used it, I got on my normal roll again. It was unfortunate that I got off to such a bad start, but I'm really happy with how I finished and I wouldn't change what I did."
Similar to Katona, Lee was really good on the back nine on Wednesday. After double-bogeying the 12th hole, she was 2-under the rest of the way with birdies on 13 and 17.
Lee had a great person to give her advice on how the tournament could go. The Kirkland, Washington native is Middlebury College teammates with Mia Politano, who was the Amateur champion last year.
"The main thing she told me about was how great the (Vermont State Women's Golf Association) organization was and have fun with it because all the ladies are going to have fun with it," Lee said.
Right on Lee's tail was Killington Golf Course's Tiffany Maurycy, who was the 2018 champion and a four-time runner-up. Maurycy finished at 14-over, carding a 74 on Wednesday. Maurycy improved in each of the three rounds.
Kaylie Porter, of 802 Golf Academy, matched Lee's 73 on Wednesday and finished in fourth at 16-over. The Burr and Burton Academy product won the Junior title by three strokes over fifth-place overall finisher Teegan Duffy, of Rutland Country Club.
Porter made her move up the leaderboard late in the back nine, where she buried birdies on 14, 16 and 17.
"I just stopped thinking completely. This is where we have to not think at all and focus on the process," Porter said. "It was really cool. I've never really played that well. On 18, I'm like, 'oh my god, I'm 3-under on the back.'"
The competition with Duffy was a definite motivator for Porter. The two have gone back and forth on the Junior Tour circuit and have a healthy rivalry.
"I'm so happy that we like each other. It's a great rivalry," Porter said. "I really enjoy playing with her. It's great competition. She really pushes me, which is awesome."
On top of the Junior title, Porter also won the Amateur Ringerboard, which is the score a golfer would have had if they took their best showing on each hole throughout the three days. Porter's ringer score was 8-under.
Duffy, who finished at 19-over, had a bit of an up-and-down final round, but when she really found her groove in stretches. She buried two straight holes going into the back nine and birdied the final two holes of the tournament as well.
Ekwanok Country Club's Reggie Parker came in at sixth at 20-over. She had her best round of the tournament on Wednesday, shooting a 75.
Proctor-Pittsford's Jojo Valente and Links at Lang Farm's Jazz Bruce tied for seventh at 21-over. Valente struggled on the final day, but had the tournament's second-best round on Tuesday with a 72.
Vermont National's Kanika Gandhi was ninth at 23-over and there was a tie for 10th between Williston Golf Club's Jeanne Morrissey and Karen Bisbee at 24-over.
Morrissey and Bisbee were key members of the Williston team that captured the Paquet Cup by 35 strokes over second-place Ralph Myhre.
Ralph Myhre's Politano, an Otter Valley alumna, just missed out on the top-10 party in 12th at 31-over. She had two birdies on Wednesday.
There were loads of elite women's golfers in the field this week, but this one belonged to Katona.
So what brings a Canadian like Katona to Vermont? Her boyfriend works in Rutland and she's in the state to visit him for the month. She became a member at Bellows Falls CC and took her shot at Amateur glory this week.
Tilbury, which is about an hour away from Detroit, Michigan, is about 8 hours and 30 minutes away from Bennington by car.
The long trip has surely been worth it for Katona.