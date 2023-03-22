Rutland High’s Sam Kay and Erin Geisler are always on the clock. Whether it is on the wooded cross country trails of autumn, the white coated Nordic layouts of winter or the tracks of springtime, they are always fighting against the clock, looking to record their personal best times in every event.
This winter Kay and Geisler succeeded well enough to earn the Rutland Herald’s male and female Nordic Skier of the Year accolade, respectively.
Kay is a senior with a bright future in medicine and Geisler just a sophomore with many more athletic accomplishments on the table before she turns her tassel.
“They had great years,” Rutland High Nordic coach Bill Belmonte said of Kay and Geisler.
It was not an easy year, either.
“There were so many interruptions with the weather but they always had good attitudes,” Belmonte said.
Geisler was 2st overall in the state and has a chance to make an even bigger splash in Nordic skiing next year as a junior.
“I think she has incredible potential,” Belmonte said.
She will have the advantage of competing in two more varsity endurance sports before the next Nordic campaign, something that is certain to benefit her.
“She was 21st overall and when I look at the kids ahead of her, a lot of them are graduating. I think she can be in the top 15 and I do not think that’s a stretch,” Belmonte said.
“I would definitely like to get closer to the top 15 or top 10,” Geisler said.
Kay is considering attending either Brandeis or the University of Vermont, eyeing a major of Pharmacy or Pre-Med.
If he attends Division III Brandeis, he will compete in cross country and track and field. He is also open to choosing one of those sports at Division I Vermont.
Kay came to Nordic late.
“Some of my teammates talked me into it,” he said.
“It has been a lot of fun and it gets me ready for track.”
Skiers from Mount Anthony were dominant at the Southern Vermont League Championships, but in a meet showcasing Rutland’s home course at Mountain Top in Chittenden, Kay and Geisler gave the hometown crowd something to cheer about.
They had both 15 finishes with Geisler placing 10th and Kay 14th in his race.
It was reminiscent of autumn when Rutland High also hosted the SVL Championships in cross country on the trails of Rutland Town’s Northwood Park. Geisler was the SVL champion and Kay crossed the line third in the boys race.
Like Kay, Geisler considers cross-country running and distance running in track and field as her favorites but she does have a passion for Nordic as well.
“I definitely like all three,” Geisler said.
“Nordic helps get me a lot stronger for the others.”
Being a sophomore, she has not explored her home after high school but she does say, “I would like to run in college.”
Warmer days will give Geisler and Kay an opportunity to make plenty of noise during the track and field season, but the winter months were special enough to earn the accolade of Rutland Herald Nordic Skiers of the Year.
