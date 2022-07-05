Sean Keenan, a 2000 Mount St.. Joseph Academy graduate, was one of the most prolific quarterbacks that Vermont has seen.
MSJ coach Brian Grady, who had numerous star QBs at MSJ, Fair Haven and Otter Valley said that Keenan had the strongest arm of all of them.
He did not slow down at the next level. He was every bit as successful at Williams College, leading the Ephs to an 8-0 record. The Ephs also beat Amherst all four years he was in Williamstown, Massachusetts in what is arguably Division III football’s greatest rivalry. It is dubbed The Biggest Little Game in America.
That arm strength that Grady spoke of was revered by NFL scouts. They came to Williams College in great numbers to see him. They were impressed and liked the fact that he was 6-foot-3, 209 pounds.
He had a brief stint with the Arizona Cardinals.
Now, Keenan gets another splash of fame. There are several anecdotes in the new book written by Williams Sports Information Director Dick Quinn that include Keenan.
The book is about Dick Farley, the legendary football coach at Williams and titled “Why I Never Left Williams College: A Coach’s Legacy Beyond the Wins and the Hardware.”
“Sean Keenan gets quite a few mentions in the book,” Quinn said.
Keenan’s younger brother Mike Keenan also wore the Williams purple before transferring to Middlebury College where he had his own outstanding career.
Quinn said the younger Keenan did not make it into his book but he is in another book — the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl record book. Mike threw six touchdown passes in the high school senior all-star game against New Hampshire in Vermont’s 47-40 victory in 2000. Mike threw for 353 yards that day.
CAMP STARTS SUNDAYThere will be plenty of action at Rutland’s Alumni Field to start the high school football season. The Raiders play their first three games at home beginning with the game against Essex on Sept. 2 at 7 p.m.
You do not have to wait that long to sample the excitement of Alumni Field football.
The Passing Academy, part of Vermont All-Star Football Camps, begins on Sunday under Alumni’s lights. That kicks off a full week of football with the evening camp at Alumni Field in session Monday through Friday.
CU OPENERWhen the Castleton University football team plays its opener on Sept. 3, it will be the Spartans’ first look at Plymouth State’s new turf field.
The Panthers’ facility was natural grass until the 2021 season.
