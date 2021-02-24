CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team always looked to be on the brink of breaking through against Keene State Wednesday night, but the Spartans couldn’t finish the job.
The Owls responded to everything Castleton threw at them and pulled out a 65-54 win at Glenbrook Gymnasium, sweeping the season series with the Spartans.
Whenever it looked like Castleton was going to make a move, Keene cut it off at the knees.
A 3 from Lilly Shlimon midway through the third gave the Owls their biggest lead of the day to that point, up nine. Castleton’s Brooke Raiche and Emilee Bose combined for three free throws and a nice runner in the lane from Elise Magro cut the Keene lead to four.
But a big 3 from Jackie Alibrandi stopped the short run.
Early in the fourth, Castleton made another bid to cut the lead down. Magro did her part hitting both of her free throws to trim the Keene lead to six.
Foiled again.
A corner 3 from Michelle LaBonte and a Derosia steal and transition bucket gave the Owls some breathing room.
A final run by Castleton was in the works when a Magro mid-range jumper cut the Owls lead to four with 4:14 to play. Keene responded with a 6-0 run and kept the Spartans at bay, never allowing them to get closer than six the rest of the way.
Rutland High product Rylee Burgess had some critical offensive rebounds in the closing minute to maintain possession for the Owls. Both times the ensuing play led to a Castleton foul, giving Keene a chance to take advantage at the line.
Burgess finished with a game-high 11 boards.
Castleton’s lone lead came in the opening minutes. Magro hit a 3 to open the scoring and a nice drive to the basket by Raiche added on.
From there, Keene went on a 9-0 run to take a lead it wouldn’t surrender.
Burgess scored on a nifty up-and-under play to end the first quarter that gave Keene a four-point lead.
Neither team shot particularly well in the first half, but the Owls were a little better than the Spartans were, shooting 26.7% to CU’s 18.8%.
Keene’s biggest lead of the first half came when Alibrandi hit a 3 to go up by eight, but Castleton scored five straight points to narrow the gap.
Derosia led Keene State with 13 points and eight rebounds. LaBonte and Alibrandi both hit a trio of 3s and had 11 points, while Shlimon had 10.
Magro had 17 points for Castleton and Bose had 14. After a slow start, Raiche finished with nine.
The Spartans (1-5) finish the regular season hosting UMass Dartmouth on Saturday.
