If you are of a certain age, the next time you are driving down Rutland’s River Street, shut the radio off before you get to St. Peter’s Field and just let the feeling come over you.
We are talking about the football field here, not the St. Peter’s baseball diamond which boasts its own glorious history.
Just think football. And remember what it was like. If you are old enough, it will be like a religious experience. It will be a gigantic scrapbook of pages unfurling, chronicling one of the greatest dynasties in Vermont high school football history.
It will all come back. The players, the victories, the championships. Mount St. Joseph Academy is a program that amassed 12 Division I state championships and went to 16 title games. The Mounties won numerous other championships before the modern era, which is to say 1970 when Vermont high school football teams began settling state titles on the field.
If you’re old enough you can recall the great games at St. Peter’s Field. Arguably, the top individual performance at the school’s football shrine came in 1987 when David Parento led MSJ to a 34-20 victory over Rutland High.
All that he did was accrue 453 all-purpose yards. He rushed for 223 yards on 19 carries, caught two passes for 59 more yards, totaled 84 yards with his five punt returns and 87 more with his two kickoff returns.
MSJ’s football history can stack up with any school’s football story.
You can get a sense of it downstairs in the school where framed photos honor all of the MSJ players ever selected for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl hang in a hallway.
But it is at St. Peter’s Field where you really get the feeling. The fans were on top of the action. It was a great atmosphere and a great program, a dynastic program.
The MSJ football program went away, but the field is still there along with the memories.
“To a Vermont kid, St. Peter’s is like Lambeau Field,” said retired Woodstock coach Jim McLaughlin.
It’s so good, it should be saved. Here are a couple of ways to have football on St. Peter’s Field:
Preseason Jamboree — Preseason jamborees are very popular and give the area an exciting doorway to the season.
When the football juices are flowing and fans have an insatiable appetite for the game in the heat of August, have a four, six or even eight-team jamboree at the state’s most storied high school football site.
It has worked so well in other places. The Upper Valley Jamboree brings in several high school from each state (Vermont and New Hampshire) and was a great way to kick off the year.
It could work at St. Peter’s.
The St. Peter’s Field Classic — Play a regular season game here every year, like a bowl game, and make a big deal of it. Programs lush with a history of St. Peter’s Field along with the rosters for each team. Mill River vs. Poultney. Otter Valley vs. Mill River. Poultney vs. Springfield. The possibilities are endless. Have different teams every year and make it a big enough production so that every wants to play in the event.
It is a wonder facility that should always be associated with football.
And if keeping football alive on the grand old stage provides a link to bringing back football to MSJ, it’s a bonus.
