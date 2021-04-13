Haven’t we met before?
The Rutland, West Rutland and Mill River track teams will get to know one another pretty well before this season is done.
Small, local meets are the order of this season still tinged with COVID. The May 1 triangular meet that has Mill River and West Rutland coming to Rutland’s track is typical of the fare.
Rutland has one of the nicer tracks in the state and coach Mike Audette also has some competitors who he figures can score earn some pretty big points.
Many of those are in the distance events and come from the Ravens’ successful cross-country and Nordic teams.
Brady Geisler will compete in the 1500 and 3000 and Eli Rosi is another distance runner poised for a big year.
“Brady and Eli are right at the top,” Audette said.
Slade Postemski can be counted on for success in the sprinting and jumping events.
“He is just a good all-around athlete,” Audette said.
Karver Butler, Owen Dube-Johnson and Tom Goldberg give the Ravens even more depth in the distance events and Abed Alawi might be tough to beat in the sprints and throwing events.
“Abed has looked really strong,” Audette said.
The Ravens also have promise on the girls side where Emily Wigmore looks strong in the sprints and jumps.
Calle Alexander has shown promise in the 400 and 800.
Sophomore Cheyenne Braley can be counted on for points, it’s anyone guess where she will get them.
“She is ready to try anything — sprints, jumps, throwing,” Audette said. “I think she is going to have a breakout season.”
The Ravens have three home meets which is more than usual.
Mill River and West Rutland won’t have home meets. Neither school has a track but they improvise and make use of what they have.
Things are humming at West Rutland. The little school not only has baseball back after a hiatus but track and field is in its second campaign following the season-long pause in 2020.
There is a buzz around track at Westside. After all, the Golden Horde boasts the defending Division IV state champion in the javelin.
Isabel Lanfear claimed that title and would love to add another.
“I just feel it came to me naturally,” Lanfear said. “The javelin is about flexibility and how well you can do on your run-ups.
“I have always been a good thrower. I just naturally have a good arm.”
Eleven track and field athletes were sprawled on the floor of Hinchey Gym this week watching videos. The segments were an introduction to running blocks, hurdling and long jump techniques.
Dillon Zaengle, who was a soccer player at Castleton University, is nearly as new to the sport as his athletes so he is methodically breaking down each event.
Tyler Serrani did well in his baptismal fire to track and field in 2019 and he is back to compete in the javelin, long jump and 100 meters.
Mac Perry will be competing in the 110-hurdles, discus and 100 meters.
Michaela Bania’s events are the javelin and shot put.
Brenden Miles will look to score points in the long jump, high jump, 100 meters and discus.
Quincy Senecal will compete in the shot put and discus and Colby Perry will be another shot putter.
Rounding out the squad and still defining their events are Abigail Lanfear, Lamont Burnell, Brandy Fenton and Noah Davis.
Mill River will kick off its season on April 20 at Burr and Burton’s new track at the Dana Thompson Recreation Park off Route 30 in Manchester.
Dakota Garrow and Trish Rafter are co-coaches at Mill River.
Garrow has a lot going on these days. He is not only coaching Mill River, but after the Minutemen’s practice he dashes off to his own practice with the Castlleton University track and field team
After graduation in May, he has a wedding planned.
Having a blue chipper like Annika Heintz makes it all worthwhile. She is a threat to win more state championships, competing in the 3000 and 1500.
Garrow and Rafter also plan to enter her in the 800 to work on her speed.
There are 18 on the Minutemen’s roster and 13 of them are girls.
Emma Seaver is one of the better throwers in the state and Faith Murray will compete in the 100 meters.
Nathan Hoague could be another earning significant points as he competes in the middle distance and throwing events.
“He is a very good athlete,” Garrow said.
Morgan Manley should be competitive in the 400 and 800.
They will be looking for others to emerge as the season goes along including some seventh graders Garrow believes might be ready for prime time.
Down in Springfield, coach Jim Fog has high hopes for the Cosmos.
One of the reasons for his optimism is Anna Ondre.
“She could be doing some good things in the distance events,” Fog said.
She was also second in the high jump in Division III as a sophomore.
Skyler Congdon won two league titles in the discus and placed third in the state meet. Hannah Dolloff will be a key piece of the 4X100 relay team,
Chloe Jerman-Brown is another in the distance stable with potential.
A couple of seniors will lead the boys. Donazin Smith and Ryan Antonivich will both be strong in the sprints and throwing events.
Aidan Donohue will concentrate on the throwing events.
“He has come a long way as a thrower. He has improved by several feet,” Fog said.
Chris Jeffers will be competitive in the high jump and Tim Amsden could make his mark in the distance events.
Steven Lawrence and Jake Dowman will assist Fog.
The Cosmos launch the season Saturday at home against Thetford.
Over in Fair Haven, head coach Jon Oakman and his assistant Randy Shutter are extremely excited about some of their athletes.
You can put Emma Briggs somewhere at the top of that list. She is one of the favorites to capture the Division II honors in the pole vault. They are expecting her to be scaling the bar in the vicinity of the 10-foot range soon.
Senior Reilly Flanders looms as a favorite in the boys 100 and 200.
Megan Ezzo is headed to Plattsburgh State to play soccer but first she would like to make her mark in the triple jump, long jump and high jump for the Slaters.
Allie Willliams is looking strong in the 100 and 200.
The Slaters figure to grab their share of points in the boys throwing events thanks to guys like Nathan Stone and Johnny Bruno.
“We may get Johnny on the track, too,” Oakman said.
Sebastian Reondo is poised to make some noise in the 300-hurdles.
Tessa Barber should be a point-getter in the girls hurdle events.
Caleb Barrows is normally one of the area’s top distance runners but he is still recovering from a nagging cross country injury.
The Slaters will open the season on Tuesday in Rutland.
Coach Angela Hutchins is grooming the Green Mountain team on the Chieftains’ topnotch facility that has hosted so many state meets.
She is in her inaugural year as the varsity coach but is familiar with many of her athletes from coaching them at the middle school level.
The Chieftains won the Division IV girls state crown in 2019.
“We return some from that team but we lost quite a few,” Hutchins said.
Two of the returners from the title team are Grace Tyrell and Sarah Warnecke who will each do running and hurdling events.
Kyleigh Moses is the lone senior among the 17 on the roster.
“We have more boys than in the past,” Hutchins said.
“This could be the year for our boys.”
Three junior boys who could make some noise are Evan Hayes, a thrower and miler, Mitchell Rounds, a sprinter, and Mike Garvin who will be experimenting with some new events like the pole vault and javelin.
The season will have a different look with none of the large invitational meets that spiced up so many weekends.
“I think the local meets will be good,” Audette said. “It will give the kids some confidence after their year away and they will be ready for the big stage the next year.”
“I think it will be a good bridge year,” Hutchins concurred.
Hosting three home meets could also be a challenge this year. Audette anticipates a more difficult time in getting volunteers.
But track and field is back and after missing out on the sport in 2020, coaches and athletes are relishing it like never before.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
