BRANDON — Teams want the ball in the hands of their best player in the crucial moments of a close game. Alice Keith is that for the Otter Valley girls basketball team and she came through when the Otters needed her the most.
With the game tied against Burr and Burton, Keith stepped up to the free throw line for a 1-and-1. She nailed the first, earning her another shot and did the same on the second to clinch a 35-33 win over the Bulldogs at the House of Noise.
"I've been trying to encourage her to take what she knows and share it with others," said Otter Valley coach Ray Counter of his senior leader. "You want the ball in her hands and we'll live with whatever result comes of that."
BBA came into Thursday's matchup with a 2-9 record, but are a much better club than what that mark lets on.
The Bulldogs are a team that never lets up and that showed in Thursday's contest when the Otters had taken control early on.
Otter Valley jumped out to an 11-4 advantage after one fueled by a strong defensive effort.
Defensive intensity was something that the Otters had all night, a positive sign for Counter after a rocky defensive performance on Wednesday against Windsor.
"(The Windsor game) was a very fast-paced game and defensively we didn't play anywhere near what we are capable of," Counter said. "Tonight, we brought it defensively."
Keith had four steals and three blocks, Emily Peduto had three steals and a block and Brittney Jackson had a steal and three blocks.
On the offensive end, Keith had 15 points and Peduto had 12.
Josie Powers led the Bulldogs with 11 points, followed by Nevaeh Camp's seven.
BBA snapped out of its early lull in the second quarter, cutting the lead to three heading into the half.
The Otters upped their lead to eight midway through the third, but a 7-0 run by the Bulldogs pulled them within one point.
A 3-point play by BBA's Kathryn Morris tied the game for the first time since the opening tip and baskets were traded from there.
Camp stole the ball with less than a minute to play and tied the game. BBA had a chance to grab its first lead on a 1-and-1 on an ensuing possession, but the Bulldogs missed the initial free throw.
Offensive rebounding played a big role in BBA hanging around and that's something the Otters will be looking to clean up.
"The other teams' offensive rebounding is what's keeping us from breaking out and helping them come back into games," Counter said.
That's something OV is sure to shore up, but at least for Thursday night, the Otters were enjoying the elation of victory.
Otter Valley (5-6) is back at it on Tuesday at Woodstock. BBA (2-10) will pay the Wasps a visit on Saturday.
