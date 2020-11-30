Otter Valley’s Alice Keith makes everyone else around her on a field hockey field better. She has a velvet touch on her passes, putting them right on the sticks of those wearing the OV blue. Her hard hits up the field trigger the transition from defense to offense and her crisp hits into the circle present teammates with scoring chances.
“She is very unselfish,” said her aunt and Otter Valley field hockey coach Jodie Keith.
Sometimes, unselfish to a fault.
“One thing I would like to see her improve on is to shoot more on goal,” Jodie said.
Alice is not one of those kids who came up through a recreation program with a stick in her hand from the third grade on.
She started in seventh grade when she and some of her friends decided to play field hockey.
Alia Dick is her aunt and Dick has long coached the OV middle school team. That didn’t hurt. Dick and Jodie Keith were field hockey teammates in high school. Field hockey is small circle and the OV field hockey family is a tight knit group.
She took to her new sport quickly.
“She is a very natural athlete,” Jodie said.
That innate ability makes her good at every sport she plays.
She is a starter on the Otter Valley varsity girls basketball team and many of those traits that her coach sees on the field hockey field translate to the court.
She has had big scoring games but they are rare. She is more apt to simply do a little bit of everything, making her teammates better just as she does on the field in the fall. She will get her share of points, corral some key rebounds, come up with crucial steals and dish out plenty of assists.
She plays lacrosse in the spring, a sport which has not achieved varsity status at Otter Valley because of insufficient participation numbers.
Jodie coached her in softball in seventh grade.
“She was a very good first baseman. I wish she would come back to it but she won’t,” coach Keith said.
Jodie is passionate about field hockey but she has to admit it is not Alice’s favorite.
“Basketball is her favorite, hands down,” Jodie said.
She dedicates herself to basketball in the summer, playing AAU ball with one of the state’s top programs, Lone Wolf.
But when the Otter Valley field hockey team held two practices a week over the summer, Alice found time to be there for most of them.
Jodie is also hoping for some indoor field hockey for her Otters in March at Rutland’s Giorgetti Arena once the ice comes out.
It was not one of the greatest seasons in the annals of Otter Valley field hockey but the 4-5-2 record did include a playoff victory.
The Otters have a right to be brimming with optimism about the 2021 field hockey campaign. Jadynn Pope was the only senior on this year’s squad, and in addition to a talented nucleus of players returning, Riley Keith will be back after missing the past season as the result of ACL surgery.
Brittney Jackson, along with Alice and and her cousin Riley, grew up playing sports together in Pittsford and have that telepathic sense with one another that coaches normally refer to as chemistry. They will be seniors on next year’s squad.
When Jodie thinks of Riley up on the front line and Alice at midfield, she can visualize great things.
“They play together well. They know where each other is going to be,” Jodie said.
It is a season with possibilities, one in which the Otters could fashion a record far better than 4-5-2.
Yet this season was good enough to land Alice Keith the honor of being the Rutland Herald Field Hockey Player of the Year.
