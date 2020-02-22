Windsor's Patrick Kelley didn't expect to find himself in the position he did Saturday afternoon.
Kelley entered the Vermont individual bowling championships as one of the last seeds, but when competition wrapped up at Rutland Bowlerama, he was a state champion.
"I barely qualified," Kelley said. "I was 31st, I think."
All that mattered was that he had a chance. He was one of 32 bowlers with state championship aspirations.
He sealed it by defeating No. 1 seed Jacob Pickielnok of Fair Haven 223-149 in the final matchup.
"I was kind of surprised. I never expected to win today," Kelley said. "I tried to do my best and it worked."
Pickielnok was rightly seeded in the No. 1 spot heading into the final four. Heading into the step ladder final, he had 1103 pins for the day. Kelley was next best with 1031, Randolph's Howard Stockwell had 1026 and Burlington's Julius Dobson had 1001.
Consistency was key for Pickielnok and he showed it throughout Saturday's competition.
"I wanted to keep my tempo and keep my head in the game. That was the No. 1 thing in my mind," Pickielnok said.
The final between Pickielnok and Kelley started off hot with both guys nailing strikes on their first bowl.
Kelley picked up another strike on his second throw and Pickielnok settled for an eight.
Pickielnok got the better of Kelley on the third toss, picking up a spare to Kelley's nine, but the Windsor product took over from there.
Kelley rattled off five straight strikes, while Pickielnok only had one perfect throw over that stretch.
Pickielnok was still strong with a pair of spares and nines, but Kelley had taken control by that point.
Pickielnok finished with a strike and an eight, while Kelley capped his win with a nine and a strike.
"I just wasn't making good shots," Pickielnok said.
Just getting to the final is a huge accomplishment and Fair Haven coach Vern Seaver was proud of Pickielnok for getting there.
"He had a great day and ended up the No. 1 seed," Seaver said. "He threw all good games. You have to give a hand to Kelley, he did what he had to do to win and threw strikes."
The step ladder final is constituted so the No. 1 seed gets a bye to the finals and the No. 2 seed gets a bye to the semifinals.
The quarterfinal matchup pitted the third-seeded Stockwell taking on the fourth-seeded Dobson.
Stockwell picked up a 184-141 to advance to a matchup with Kelley.
Kelley got down early in the game against Stockwell, but a long string of strikes helped him re-gain a lead and pull away, 226-182.
The day started with the 32 athletes bowling three games for Sweet 16 qualification.
The Slaters' Brendon Tuhoy had an effort good enough to make the top 16. He was seeded 14th and fell to Kelley in the Sweet 16.
Teammate Josh Kennedy had a high game of 169 and was just off from making the final 16.
Springfield's Dylan Foster picked up the No. 10 seed and made it all the way to the Elite 8, before being eliminated.
The next focus for the state's bowling teams is the team championships, set for Saturday, March 7 at Twin City Lanes in Barre. Playdowns start at 9 a.m., with the quarterfinals, semifinals and final getting going at 11 a.m.
Fair Haven, ranked second in the state, feels confident heading into the competition.
"I think we have just as good a shot as anybody out here," Pickielnok said.
