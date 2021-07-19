The Lakes Region American Legion baseball team is peaking at the right time.
The Lakers grabbed their fifth league win in their last seven tries, besting rival Rutland Post 31 6-2 on Monday at St. Peter’s Field in Rutland.
“We’re coming together at the right time,” said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. “It’s just a matter if it’s enough.”
Monday’s win brought Lakes Region to 6-8 in league play. Coming into the week, the Lakers were in sixth place in the Southern Division standings, but they need to get into the top three to secure a spot in the Legion state tournament coming up next week.
They’ll need some help from the teams ahead of them, but the playoff dream isn’t dead.
Lakes Region right-hander Ethan Kelley made sure to do his part to keep the life support plugged in on the Lakers’ season.
He gave Lakes Region a standout outing on the St. Peter’s hill. After allowing a few early runs, Kelley was lights out throughout the later innings of Monday’s game.
Using his off-speed stuff expertly, Kelley kept Rutland off balance with the game tight.
“(Ethan) settled in,” Greenlese said. “That’s what you expect from him. He’s been super reliable all season. I think he’s just going to keep getting better.”
Kelley went the complete game and struck out six. He allowed just four hits and had one walk and hit batsman.
Rutland got on the board first in its first at-bats. Alex Polli hit a shot to deep center that Lakes Region’s Joe Giancola got a glove on, but couldn’t reel in. Polli ended up scoring on a passed ball later in the inning. Taylor Therriault also had a booming double in the first.
Post 31 tacked on another run in the top of the third, coming on a hard-hit grounder up the middle by Jordan Beayon that scored Polli.
Lakes Region found its offensive rhythm in the bottom of the third. Following a pair of groundouts, Joe Valerio reached on a throwing error and Sawer Ramey walked.
The Lakers’ Ryan Alt and Ryan Muratorri came up next and both guys singled to drive in runs. Alt would come around to score himself later in the inning.
Rutland coach Mike Howe felt losing the lead took the wind out of his team’s sails, especially at the plate, allowing for Kelley to really settle in.
“I think when they had their big inning and they took a 3-2 lead, our energy level dropped significantly and we started having a lot more bad at-bats,” Howe said. “Our two-strike approach changed and we started watching pitches.
“We started feeling like we couldn’t come back and win. That’s what we just talked about. You have to stay competitive.”
Lakes Region added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, once again doing damage with two outs. Evan Reed had led off the inning with a walk and Ben Spiro singled. Both guys came around to score a few batters later on a Giancola double.
The Lakers added their final run in the sixth on a well-executed delayed steal by Spiro to score Reed.
“You’ve have got three outs for a reason. The inning’s not over when you have two outs,” said Greenlese about his team’s approach in two-out situations. “Our guys know that. They want to get runs and battle.”
“Those innings, we had a few unearned runs,” Howe said of the innings where Lakes did the bulk of its damage. “Even if you’re not going to get an out, you can put your chest over a ball and knock it down and keep runners at bay. Those are the situations where we need to be more successful. It started to compound itself.”
Therriault and Andy McEnerny pitched for Post 31. Therriault went 3 2/3 innings allowed four hits and five runs.
Rutland hosts Manchester Tuesday at St. Peter’s Field. Action starts at 4 p.m. with the continuation of a game from earlier in the season, before the regularly scheduled matchup afterwards.
Lakes Region hosts Brattleboro at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter’s.
