Rutland High School graduate Eliza Kelley is in on the ground floor again. It’s a place she knows well.
Kelley became the first coach in Becker College women’s ice hockey history in 2014. Now, she is the first coach for Worcester State, taking the reins of the Lancers as they point toward their inaugural season in 2021-22.
She was also on the first Rutland High School girls hockey team in 2002. Her father Peter Kelley had a lot to do with getting that program off the ground.
Kelley was a four-year captain at RHS before graduating in 2006 and heading off to Utica College where she also played hockey.
Kelley was a full-time assistant coach at Utica until the opportunity to start the program presented itself.
Things were going well at Becker. During the abbreviated 2020-21 season, the Hawks went 6-5-1, winning their final game on March 20, a 4-2 victory over Nichols College.
Little did Kelley know that night, it would be the last game she would coach at Becker.
It was recently announced that Becker would be closing its doors.
Kelley called the news “a total surprise.”
There was an inkling in early March when it was said that the school was in financial trouble.
“It was devastating. Becker was home to a lot of people,” Kelley said.
People in her native Rutland know all about that feeling. They watched Rutland’s College of St. Joseph and nearby Green Mountain College in Poultney close recently.
The good news is that there was an easy transition for Kelley and many of her Becker players.
“I knew that Worcester State had been looking to start a women’s hockey program for a long time,” Kelley said.
“We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add varsity women’s ice hockey at Worcester State,” said Worcester State Athletic Director Michael Mudd through a statement released by the school. “When I arrived to campus almost seven years ago, one of my goals was to eventually add a varsity women’s ice hockey program to our list of athletic offerings.”
The timing could not have been better for Kelley. The transition as seamless as possible. She owns a home in Worcester. Her commute as the Becker hockey coach was 3 miles and now as the Worcester State coach it is all of 4 miles.
At least 13 of her Becker players will be donning the blue and gold Worcester State uniforms.
“It was the worst case scenario,” Kelley said of the closing of Becker.
“But it was the best case scenario coming out of it.
“Worcester State has been so welcoming. They have welcomed us with open arms and moved mountains to make this happen,” Kelley said.
Bringing 13 or more players with her to Worcester State makes this an easier building job than the one at Becker when that was a new program.
When Becker was getting its program off the ground, a hockey culture had to be established.
Now, with two-thirds of the roster arriving from Becker, that culture is pretty much in place.
“I think we will need to find a little bit of a new identity,” Kelley said.
She likes her team to play fast and be hard-nosed.
It is a brand of hockey the hockey-crazed Worcester fans figure to embrace.
This time, the foundation has a the start of a frame rising from it.
