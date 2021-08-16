North Bennington’s Marty Kelly III described the action in the 10-lap Sportsman Modified consolation race like a seasoned broadcaster, not a college senior.
Kelly is a talented driver in the Sports Modified division but he is equally adept at describing the action as he did for the large Devil’s Bowl Speedway crowd on Sunday evening.
There is a reason that he is so polished. He comes with experience that few his age are fortunate enough to have.
He did some broadcasting at Lebanon Valley Speedway for “five or six years.”
It is something that could end up serving Kelly well after graduation.
“I did a lot of broadcasting at Lebanon Valley, more from pit row but I did some in the booth, too,” Kelly said.
He returns to Castleton University on Aug. 23 for his senior year. He is a Communications major.
There have been a number of Vermonters who have hit the highest level in motorsports broadcasting — people like Ken Squier, Mark Garrow and Dave Moody.
Garrow is a Castleton graduate. His career was launched when professor Keith Jennison sent him to Devil’s Bowl to produce a demo tape of a race.
Today, Garrow’s NASCAR show Garage Pass is heard on hundreds of radio stations throughout the nation.
You never know.
Bruno’s season endsCastleton’s Johnny Bruno is sitting atop the Rookie of the Year standings in the Sportsman Modified division but he won’t be around to protect his lead.
Bruno’s final race of the season was on Sunday. He began making the long drive to the University of Central Florida on Monday. He will be a freshman.
“It is a little bit bittersweet but in the end it will definitely be worth it,” said the Computer Science major of leaving his racing season behind.
Despite the early exit, Bruno considers this a great summer of racing, moving up into the Bowl’s headline division.
“It was definitely a a dream of mine to keep up with the Sportsman drivers,” Bruno said.
He had an idea he would be competitive right from the first race when he started 22nd and fought his way through the field to a seventh place finish.
It’s only the end of racing for this season for Bruno. He has his plans formulated for 2022 and they include racing at tracks in South Carolina, Florida and Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, New York before plunging into the Devil’s Bowl scene.
He learned a lot this season in racing with the big names like Demetrios Drellos, Justin Comes, Vince Quenneville and Tim LaDuc.
“It was about trying new things and seeing what does and does not work,” Bruno said.
“I have learned that you have to have a lot of patience and be open minded.”
Racing isn’t all the 2021 Fair Haven graduate will miss as he embarks on his college life.
“I will miss soccer. It is the only sport I played all four years in high school,” Bruno said.
Sharing a passionPaul Brandon and his girlfriend Christine Banville share a passion for race.
Even better, they get to share it while working around speedways.
Paul is a senior editor for Flo Racing, a business that broadcasts races all over the country.
“We do over a thousand races in California, New York and everywhere in between,” Paul said at Devil’s Bowl on Sunday night.
Banville works for the magazine Speedway Illustrated and she was at the Bowl selling subscriptions.
“When you buy it at the track, you get 12 issues and a T-shirt for $10. It’s a great deal. You can’t go wrong,” she said.
Apparently many Devil’s Bowl patrons agreed because business was brisk.
This season the magazine has taken her to places like Oxford Speedway, Claremont, Seekonk. Beech Ridge and Wiscasset.
Thunder Road and Fonda Speedway are on her itinerary for the rest of the season.
Banville lives in central Maine and had never been to Devil’s Bowl prior to Sunday.
“I got a call from my boss a week ago asking if I wanted to go to Devil’s Bowl. I had never been there,” she said.
Part of the allure was that it is a dirt track.
“We only have one dirt track in Maine,” she said.
Her first experience at the West Haven track was a good one.
“As a woman, I like that the bathrooms are clean. And the track is pretty awesome,” she said.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
