Fair Haven Union School senior Josh Kennedy put on a show and he won a state championship last month at Rutland's Bowlerama.
Kennedy won the high school individual state championship and put an exclamation point on his 207 score in the finals by finishing with three consecutive strikes.
"I knew I had won after the first strike. I was just trying to put on a show for the spectators after that," Kennedy said.
Winning that individual state championship meant prevailing in a field of the top 32 high school bowlers in the state who came to Rutland that late February day in search of the crown.
He has been a varsity bowler for the Slaters all four years and helped the team to win a state title in 2020 and 2022.
But his own title last month was not the last of his accomplishments. He went against the top high school bowlers from Vermont and New Hampshire recently at Maple Lanes in Claremont, New Hampshire where he placed second in the Vermont-New Hampshire Senior Classic Individuals.
A New Hampshire bowler finished first so, again, Kennedy was the top Vermonter.
Fair Haven coaches Marion Pickielnok and Nick Rice appreciated all of Kennedy's achievements in his final season but what they found most admirable about the Vermont State University (Castleton) bound student was his attitude.
"There is nothing selfish about Josh. For Josh, it has always been about the team," Pickielnok said.
"At one match this year, Josh got hurt. He could not bowl to his potential so he removed himself from the match. He was replaced with a JV player but Josh had confidence in his teammate.
"Josh had quite a run. He is a high school bowling success story."
The success continues. Kennedy is now the Rutland Herald High School Bowler of the Year.
He took up the sport in the seventh grade. He did not have the Midas touch from the beginning. Kennedy recalled his inauspicious baptism of rolling scores in the 60s that first time he put his fingers in the ball.
But as the saying goes, it is not how you start but how you finish and Kennedy's completion of his high school bowling season was spectacular.
Bowling is one of those lifetime sports so he is not done yet. He said he will be bowling in leagues in Rutland and Granville, New York as he pursues his degree in Computer Science on the Castleton campus.
Pickielnok and Rice will tell you that he goes into that next phase of his bowling life armed with a wealth of talent and one wonderful attitude.
