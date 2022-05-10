Rutland's 6-0 softball victory over Otter Valley on Tuesday showcased great pitching. Rutland's Alyssa Kennedy was just a smidge better than OV's Riley Keith and had a lot more defensive support.
Kennedy was on her game from the beginning, pitching a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking just two.
"I felt good today, I was moving the location of my pitches around," Kennedy said.
Kennedy and the Raiders are on a four-game winning streak and boast a 6-3 record.
During this streak, Kennedy and her catcher Alivia Morris have become a cohesive battery.
"We are clicking," Kennedy said.
Only one run off Keith was earned. She also had eight strikeouts.
Kennedy's two biggest strikeouts came in the fifth when the Otters were threatening. They had two runners aboard with one out but Kennedy ended the inning by fanning the final two batters.
Kennedy took a no-hitter into that fifth inning and Sierra Cormany ended her bid with a single to left.
Otter Valley (also 6-3 now) brought a six-game winning streak to Rutland.
"Our bats are too good for the old goose egg," Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah said.
But Kennedy quieted those bats and Trayah hopes they start booming again on Thursday at Green Mountain.
The Raiders scored in the bottom of the first when Tamara Sabotka walked and came around to score on an error. That was a precursor. OV errors paved the way for the Raiders all day.
The Raiders scored three more unearned runs in the third, two coming across on one play — an overthrow to third base.
When the second inning was over, Katelyn Velde, Kailei Langlois and Cassidy Langlois had all crossed the plate and the Raiders were sitting atop a 4-0 lead.
They extended the lead to 5-0 in the fourth when Kailei Langlois singled home Velde.
The sixth run came when Samera Rideout's beautifully executed bunt brought home Kayla Stevens from third.
"Our defense was awesome," Kennedy said.
"We have been working on our defense," Rutland veteran coach Dick Wright said. "We work on both a lot, hitting and defense."
The Raiders had won their previous three games by averaging 17.67 runs a game over that span.
They did not come close to that against Keith's hard serves but they had more than enough with the way Kennedy was pitching. She painted a masterpiece.
