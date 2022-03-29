NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski will make the trek to Thunder Road on July 14 to compete at the 43rd Vermont Governor’s Cup.
“After years of hearing so much about it, I’m so excited about the opportunity to race at Thunder Road,” Keselowski said. “I understand it is one of the country’s most iconic short tracks and my buddy (Clint) Bowyer told me I’m going to love the place.
Thunder Road has a long-standing tradition of inviting top NASCAR drivers to test out the Barre high-banks and the stiff competition that comes with the territory.
Blue-collar heroes like Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace have both raced at the Central Vermont venue. High-profile drivers Clint Bowyer and David Ragan also attempted to claim top honors at Thunder Road along with Cup Series Champions Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch.
Most recently, Joe Gibbs Racing up-and-comer Christopher Bell and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece visited the Green Mountain State while seeking Thunder Road glory. Now it’s Keselowski’s turn to take on some of the region’s top competitors.
“We’re very excited to have Brad Keselowski come to Thunder Road for the Vermont Governor’s Cup,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “Brad will be the fourth NASCAR Champion Pat (Malone) and I have welcomed to Barre and he might just be the one to steal it away from our local teams.”
Keselowski will be the first NASCAR driver in several years competing at Thunder Road who has real experience behind the wheel of a Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model vehicle. He raced in the 2010 Oxford 250 when the ACT Late Models were the car of choice.
However, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion will have his work cut out for him this summer. For starters, his two two ACT Late Model races were 12 years ago. And the nearly flattened, massively sweeping turns of Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway are much different than the tight-cornered, 18-degree bullring of Thunder Road. While he will be piloting a Dale Shaw Racecars Ford Mustang with a team led by the Northeast legend this time around, Keselowski will still need to tap into his experience.
The Michigan driver has 75 NASCAR wins across its three national series. With a Truck Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway, 39 victories in the Xfinity Series and 35 checkered flags in the Cup Series, Keselowski is anything but a one-track-wonder. Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway and Virginia’s Richmond Raceway have been two of Keselowski’s favorite tracks. He boasts seven victories at Talladega and six at Richmond. He’s also been a force on the intermediate mile-and-a-half speedways and also served up a win at the Watkins Glen road course.
The big question will be whether Keselowski can go from the super-fast Atlanta Motor Speedway to Thunder Road for Thursday night racing. He will then hop into the Roush-Fenway-Keselowski Racing No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang for the Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway three days after the Governor’s Cup.
“I’m really thankful to Cris and Pat for the opportunity to participate in this event and I’m looking forward to working with Dale and his team,” Keselowski said. “I know this place is challenging and I understand my Cup Series colleagues haven’t had the best results in past years here. But I’m hoping we can change that trend and walk into the Cup garage at New Hampshire with some bragging rights.”
Keselowski will attempt to become the first NASCAR star to prevail at Thunder Road in over 40 years. The local drivers certainly won’t go down without a fight, and other ACT Late Model invaders are likely to join the fray. Rounding out the card will be the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and rk Miles Street Stocks. Post time is set for 6:30 p.m.
