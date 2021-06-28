KILLINGTON — Members of the Killington Sharks swim team played water polo during Monday’s practice, a nice change of pace from the high pressure of competition they faced on Saturday in their opening meet.
Just being in the pool is something the 22 Sharks swimmers are cherishing this summer. It’s something they haven’t been able do much since COVID hit in early 2020.
The last time the Sharks competed before Saturday was a Silvers meet at Upper Valley Aquatic Center (UVAC) in March of 2020.
“We wanted to do winter swim team but a lot of the teams were having to start and stop, start again, refund, then start again, refund,” said Killington coach Kristin Schiessl-Alf. “It was all over the place, so we decided not to.”
The Sharks have a handful of older swimmers that are expected to have a strong showing in the pool.
Sophia Nisimblat is a 14-year old with lots of talent.
“(Sophia) is a rockstar swimmer,” Schiessl-Alf said.
Heidi Alf, Kristin’s 17-year old daughter, is another standout. Heidi Alf also coaches the Sharks’ younger swimmers.
“She’s a strong swimmer. She’s been right at her numbers,” her mother said.
Julia Baldwin and Paige Fieldhouse both swam the 500-yard free for the first time on Saturday and had good results. Baldwin finished the girls 13-14 race in 8:00.09 and Fieldhouse finished the 15-and-over race in 7:22.68.
Schiessl-Alf is looking for her swimmers to develop as the summer season goes on.
“By the end of the season, when we go to the Vermont state meet, we’ll be right where we should be for time,” Schiessl-Alf said. “It’s a building period. You need to be in the water for a while. They’re all wonderful and delightful and they all have their qualities.”
Like her swimmers, Schiessl-Alf’s role with the club has developed over the years. She started as a parent volunteer, became a stroke and turn judge, went on to manage the team and eventually became the head coach.
With most swim teams back in full swing this summer, the Sharks are revving to compete.
Killington isn’t hosting any events this year, but will compete at a handful of events before the Vermont Swim Association championships on Aug. 7.
“We’re trying to get more parents involved again,” Schiessl-Alf said. “Everyone is easing into their rhythm again.”
The Sharks had a strong showing their opening meet on Saturday at UVAC in White River Junction, competing against other southern Vermont clubs.
“We did really well. Some kids hadn’t swam at all since last winter and they went in the pool and won their heats,” Schiessl-Alf said.
In the 12-and-over group, Nisimblat had a multiple-win day on Saturday.
She won the girls 13-14 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.28 seconds, while her teammate Baldwin was ninth in the race. Connecticut River Valley Stingray swimmer Savannah Rose was sixth.
Nisimblat also won the girls 13-14 50 butterfly in 28.74 seconds, while Baldwin took 10th. CRVS’s Rose was sixth as well.
Nisimblat was second in the girls 13-14 100 free in 1:03.69.
In the women’s 15-and-over 50 free, Heidi Alf was fifth in 28.41 seconds. Teammate Logan Knox was ninth.
UVAC’s Rosie Keith won that race in 26.94 seconds and the Stingrays’ Berkley Hutchins took second.
Alf was third in the 50 back in 34.26 seconds, finishing behind Keith and Hutchins.
Killington’s Quinn Stickney was second in the women’s 15-and-over 100 free with a time of 1:10.75.
In the 50 breaststroke, Knox was fifth in 39.98 seconds, just ahead of Fieldhouse and Stickney. Hutchins and CRVS teammate Janie Thompson were first and second in that race.
Knox won the 100 breaststroke ahead of Fieldhouse and Stickney was seventh in the 50 fly.
In the boys 12-and-over group, Otto Nisimblat was second in a trio of races. He finished the men’s 15-and-over 50 free in 26.69 seconds, the 100 free in 1:03.87 and the 50 breaststroke in 34.65 seconds, which was 2.24 seconds behind winner Miles Garvin from CRVS.
In the younger group, 10-year old Thea Jacob was third in the girls 9-10 50 free in 38.65 seconds. She was also third in the 25 free in 17.75 seconds.
Orla O’Dwyer was third in the girls 8-and-under 25 breaststroke and seventh in the 25 free. Friede Jacob was third in the 25 back and eighth in the 25 free.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
