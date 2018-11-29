The Middlebury College women’s soccer team will make its second appearance in the NCAA Final Four at 5 p.m. Friday when the Panthers face Washington University-St. Louis at 5 p.m.
The Panthers are coached by Capital Soccer co-founder and Director of Operations Peter Kim. Montpelier’s Langdon Street Tavern will host a viewing party for the event, which features a handful of local connections. Capital Soccer’s Jorge Rojas serves as an assistant coach for Middlebury and former Harwood girls soccer coach Jon Hammond is the Panthers’ goalkeepers coach.
Williams will face Christopher Newport in the other semifinal at 7:45 p.m. The winners will meet in the NCAA Championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. Third-ranked Middlebury enters the weekend with a 21-10-1 record in NCAA Tournament play. The Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals in 1997 and 2011, earning a trip to the final four in 2013. A year ago, the team earned a 1-0 victory in the opening round before falling to MIT the next day.
Middlebury earned its way into the NCAA Tournament with the NESCAC’s automatic bid after claiming the league title for the fourth time with a 1-0 win over second-ranked Williams. In the NCAA Sectional, the Panthers blanked 12th-ranked Swarthmore by a 2-0 score, followed by a 1-0 victory the next day over No. 10 Misericordia.
Kim is in his 15th season with the Panthers, owning a career record of 181-61-31. He is the program’s all-time leader in victories. He was recently tabbed as the 2018 NESCAC Coach of the Year, marking the sixth time in his career he has garnered the league’s top honor.
The Panthers boast an 18-1-3 record, beginning the season with a 14-match unbeaten streak (13-0-1) with seven shutouts during that stretch.
The unbeaten mark was the second longest to start a season in the program’s history. Middlebury’s lone setback was a 1-0 loss at second-ranked Williams in the regular-season finale. The Panthers knocked off the Ephs in the NESCAC Championship by the same score. Fifteen players have scored for Middlebury, with the Panthers averaging 2.35 goals per game. Sophomore Eliza Van Voorhis scored eight goals, including three game-winners for the Panthers.
