BRATTLEBORO — Olivia Romo put Brattleboro up 1-0 three minutes into the contest but Rutland came back to pull out a 2-1 win in girls soccer action on Friday.
Elise Lidstone tied the game for the Raiders with two minutes left in the first half with an assist from Maci Celentano.
Camryn Kinsman got the game-winner with an assist from her cousin Erin McClallen at the 26:39 mark of the second half.
The Raiders are 5-8 and hope to close out the season with a home win against a tough Burr and Burton team on Saturday.
Brattleboro ends the year at 3-10-1.
Westside 1, Black River 0
LUDLOW — West Rutland avoided the upset when Anna Cyr scored off Kiera Pipeling’s corner kick with two minutes remaining.
“Our goalie Hailey Pierce was amazing,” Black River coach Howie Paul said.
Pierce raked in 22 saves.
“Both teams played extremely well,” Paul said. “West Rutland is the No. 2 team in the state (Division IV) and we played with them for 78 minutes.”
Black River will take a 5-8 record into the playoffs and Paul believes that will be good enough to land the Presidents the No. 8 seed and a home game. He said a probable foe would be Sharon Academy.
Burlington 1,
So. Burlington 1
BURLINGTON — Overtimes could not resolve the issue and Burlington and South Burlington left the field with a 1-1 tie after Friday night’s girls soccer game.
Burlington ended the regular season with a record of 9-4-1 and the Wolves finished 6-5-3.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV-Woodstock cancelled
The Woodstock-Otter Valley field hockey game set for Friday has been cancelled and will not be made up.
Windsor 8, Springfield 0
WINDSOR — The Windsor field hockey team celebrated Senior Day with an 8-0 victory over Springfield on Friday.
Windsor finishes 11-2-1 and is one of the favorites when the Division III playoffs begin next week.
The Cosmos fall to 2-11.
BOYS SOCCER
Proctor 5, Sharon 4
SHARON — Trailing 4-1 at the half, Proctor stormed back to pull out a 5-4 win over Sharon on Friday.
“Our kids came out with a lot of grit in the second half,” said Proctor coach Chad Wilson. “I’m really proud of these kids.”
Conner McKearin led the Phantoms with three goals and an assist and Joel Denton added a pair of goals.
Brennon Crossmon had a pair of assists for Proctor as they end the season with a 12-1-1 record.
Cam Richardson also had an assist for the Phantoms.
Sharon ends the year at 6-8.
Rutland 1, Brattleboro 0
The Rutland boys soccer team stunned Brattleboro 1-0 at Alumni Field in boys soccer action Friday night.
Joe LaFarge had the goal for the 4-10 Raiders. The Colonels wrapped up the regular campaign at 11-3.
Twin Valley 6,
Leland & Gray 0
WILMINGTON — Collin McHale had a pair of goals to lead Twin Valley past Leland & Gray 6-0 on Senior Night for the Wildcats.
“Our goal all along was to lock up one of the top two seeds in the tournament,” said Twin Valley coach Buddy Hayford, “so mission accomplished.”
Owen Grenold, Casey Sibilia, Aaron Sofkin and Jack McHale tallied goals for the Wildcats, who end the year at 11-2-1.
Jack Kehoe made two saves in picking up the shutout.
Leland & Gray ends the year at 4-8-1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Eastern Connecticut 4, Castleton 1
CASTLETON — Rylee Nichols scored with an assist from Julie Carone for Castleton’s lone goal as the Spartans fell to Eastern Connecticut State 4-1 Friday night.
The loss leaves Castleton at 3-3 in conference play, while the Warriors improve to 4-3.
FOOTBALL
In Friday night football action, Bellows Falls had its way with Milton in Westminster, rolling to a 39-16 victory.
The Terriers were in command by halftime, leading 20-0. Jed Lober had already rolled up 192 rushing yards with three touchdowns by that point.
The victory gives the Terriers a 6-2 record entering the Division II playoffs.
Burlington-South Burlington breezed past North Country 53-12. North Country finishes the regular campaign at 1-7 but with Milton and Mount Abraham each on the losing end Friday night, North Country looks to be in the Division II playoffs. The Seawolves finish 2-6.
Also under the Friday night lights, Brattleboro put the finishing touches on its perfect regular season by cruising to a 56-20 victory over Mount Anthony in the rivalry game in Bennington.
Colchester trimmed Mount Mansfield 38-12. The Lakers had it pretty much on ice by halftime, leading 24-0.
Middlebury put the exclamation on its undefeated regular season by holding off BFA-St. Albans 28-14. The Bobwhites will take a 4-4 record into the Division I playoffs.
U-32 had everything its way in its rivalry game with Spaulding, dominating the Crimson Tide 55-6.
