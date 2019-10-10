MIDDLEBURY — Camryn Kinsman had a hat trick and Logan Kinsman assisted three goals, leading Rutland High School past Middlebury 4-2 Thursday in girls non-league soccer.
Sydney Wood also scored for Rutland and Justine Peters had an assist.
Middlebury’s Sophie Laroque had a goal to tie the game at 1-1, then the Raiders strung together three more to create a 4-1 cushion.
Middlebury had a high line on defense and the Raiders got all their goals on through balls or balls over the top.
Ivy Doran also scored for the Tigers, with some 10 minutes left.
Kathryn Moore and Caroline Coloutti shared time in net for the Raiders, with Moore making three saves and Coloutti four.
The Tigers fell to 2-9. Middlebury keeper Carly Berger had nine saves.
Rutland is now 4-7 and will visit Mount Anthony on Saturday.
Green Mountain 1,
White River Valley 0
CHESTER — Underclassmen ruled at Green Mountain on Thursday in a 1-0 victory over White River Valley in Southern Vermont League soccer.
It was the second straight victory for the Chieftains and assistant coach Angela Hutchins. Hutchins has the reins for head coach Carolyn Hamilton, who recently gave birth.
Sophomore Grace Tyrell scored her first goal of the season late in the first half with sophomore Janie Thompson getting the assist.
The decision avenged a 3-0 loss at WRV earlier this year.
“The girls are connecting really well,” said Hutchins. “They’ve come a long way. Spirits are high right now.”
Goalie Alex Hutchins had 10 saves for the 5-8 Chieftains, who have won three of their last four matches.
They will visit Windsor on Saturday.
Springfield 2, Brattleboro 1
SPRINGFIELD — It was the 10th annual “Pink Game” for breast cancer and the Cosmos finished in the pink at Brown Field.
Layla Buskey out-dueled defenders for the ball and fired past charging keeper Eliyah Petrie to lift Springfield past Brattleboro 2-1 in Southern Vermont League soccer Thursday.
The goal, with 15 minutes left, was set in motion by a Kayla Gibbons pass.
The Cosmos are 9-3 overall and 6-0 at home. The victory got the Division II Cosmos back on track after a loss at Woodstock.
And it came against a D-I team, which can only improve the senior-heavy Cosmos’ stock in the upcoming playoffs.
“They are a lot stronger than their record,” coach Ray Curren said of the Colonels.
The teams swapped goals before the game-winner.
The Cosmos broke on top when Mycah White hit a free kick and Gibbons converted and Brattleboro’s Enis Fu answered in the second half.
Megan Stagner stopped six shots in the Cosmos goal while Petrie stopped five shots for the 2-9-1 Colonels.
Springfield is off until Wednesday when the Cosmos visit Mill River.
BOYS SOCCER
West Rutland 4, Long Trail 0
DORSET — West Rutland and Long Trail played to a scoreless tie earlier this year but the rematch was all Westside, 4-0 in Southern Vermont League soccer Thursday.
“I was happy with our finishing,” said coach Dillon Zaengle. “We’ve been working on that a lot lately.”
Overall it was a good performance for the Golden Horde; they moved the ball well and possessed it well on the Long Trail pitch, giving Mountain Lions keeper Bryce Coe (12 saves) a workout.
Tim Blanchard had a pair of goals, McAllister Perry and Tyler Serrani had goals and Levi Petit an assist.
Kyle Laughlin stopped three shots in the Horde nets and freshman Jayden Shawn came on and finished, making two saves.
Westside is 6-4-2 and takes momentum into Saturday’s game at rival Proctor; the teams played to a scoreless tie back on Sept. 14.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Woodard Ivy Player of Week
PHILADELPHIA — After a two-goal performance that included the game-tying and game-winning goals in a 4-2 win for the University of Pennsylvania women’s soccer team, Breukelen Woodard was named Ivy League Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award is Woodard’s first.
Rutland’s Woodard played her high school soccer for both Rutland High and Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.
On Saturday, needing three points and facing a second-half deficit, Woodard scored to level the game at 2-2 in the 53rd minute and then found the game winner in the 74th minute, just 41 seconds before Mia Shenk put away Penn’s fourth goal of the match to run away from Cornell.
Woodard, now a two-year starter, has put herself in scoring positions all season long. The junior leads Penn with five goals and now has registered at least a point in five of the Quakers’ 10 matches this season.
After the Red and Blue’s 4-2 win, Penn sits in a four-way tie for third in the Ivy League standings with three points. The Quakers have an opportunity to separate themselves from another within that group this weekend, traveling to Columbia on Saturday.
