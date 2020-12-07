RUKA, Finland — Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar pulled out a top-five finish in the FIS World Cup Moguls event on Saturday.
Soar posted a score of 72.14, good for fifth and 7.04 points off the winning score of France’s Perrine Laffont. The Somers, Connecticut native earned 450 FIS points and 45 Cup points.
U.S.’s Jaelin Kauf earned podium honors, finishing second with a score of 75.74.
Kai Owens was sixth, Tess Johnson was 10th, Sabrina Cass was 23rd and Madison Hogg was 25th to round out of the American women.
On the men’s side, KMS’s Alex Lewis was 29th. American Dylan Walczyk was fourth, Bradley Wilson was ninth, Nick Page was 10th and Jesse Andringa was 26th.
MEN’S SKIING
Alpine skier Tommy Ford raced to a second-place result during Monday’s Word Cup giant slalom action.
The result marked Ford’s third podium finish, a year after he had his maiden win in Beaver Creek.
Starksboro product Ryan Cochran-Siegle wound up 17th for the U.S. squad to back up Ford’s podium finish. Cochran-Siegle was sitting in 27th after the first run and was having a strong second run before he went down on his hip and had a great recovery. He finished 27th on the day, grabbing his first giant slalom points of the season. Ted Ligety, River Radamus and Bridger Gile also started for the U.S. but did not qualify for the second run.
Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt laid down a dynamite first run and was leading by 0.19 seconds over Norway’s Leif Kristian Nestvold Haugen. France’s Alexis Pinturault was in third after the opening run, while Ford was 0.43 seconds back in fourth place.
Ford placed sixth during Saturday’s GS event, while Ligety was 19th. Cochran-Siegle, Radamus and Gile also competed.
The GS events were moved to Italy from because of lack of snow in Val d’Isere, France.
Up next for the men will be a speed series at the French resort, with a downhill race slated for Saturday. That will be followed by a super-G race on Sunday. The men will have a training break after that before heading to Alta Badia, Italy on Dec. 20-21 for giant slalom and slalom events. A slalom race under the lights will take place in Italy on Dec. 22.
WOMEN’S SKIING
Moltzan on the rise
Paula Moltzan is making the most of things during an unpredictable year.
The former University of Vermont Alpine skier earned her first World Cup podium result on Thanksgiving, placing second in a parallel slalom race behind World Cup leader Petra Vlhova.
Moltzan had a breakout race two years ago at the Killington World Cup slalom, finishing 17th. She has been climbing the World Cup ladder in slalom, and now, giant slalom as well.
It’s a remarkable comeback for the skier, who was the first U.S. woman to win the junior slalom world championship title. She accomplished the feat in 2015 but was cut from the U.S. Ski Team a year later.
Moltzan went to college instead, relocating to Burlington to join the Catamounts. She helped Vermont place second behind Utah at 2019 NCAA Championships.
Moltzan mastered the craft at Buck Hill outside Minneapolis, a ski area that has produced several Olympians, including Lindsey Vonn and slalom specialists Kristina Koznick and David Chodounsky.
A top youth racer, Moltzan earned podium finishes at junior nationals when she was 15. She moved to Vail for her final two years of high school. Named to the U.S. Ski Team in 2012, she earned her first World Cup start that fall.
Moltzan had chatted with two-time Olympian Jimmy Cochran, who was an assistant coach for UVM. The Catamounts reached out to the standout skier, who quickly proved her worth. She finished on the podium in six regular-season races her freshman year before winning the NCAA slalom title.
Her junior year, while preseason training with the Catamounts in Colorado, Moltzan won a time trial to earn another World Cup berth. This time she secured starting rights at the Killington Cup slalom event.
Racing in front of thousands of fans at Killington, Moltzan finished 17th. She was especially sharp during the second run, recording the fourth-fastest time.
She credited the raucous crowd and the fact that she was relaxed and happy in the starting gate. With classes and exams still on her plate, Moltzan was invited to join portions of the World Cups circuit that season.
Moltzan finished as high as 12th in World Cup action that winter, securing another world championship berth. She also competed for UVM on the collegiate circuit, excelling at Stowe to help the Catamounts finish second at NCAAs. She was renamed to the U.S. Ski Team at the end of the season.
Moltzan credits her three years at UVM for bringing her skiing to another level. She said she learned to take more responsibility for her life during that time.
Moltzan is currently taking a break from UVM but still plans to complete her undergraduate degree. She eventually wants to head to medical school and become a doctor specializing in orthopedics. She is no longer able to compete in NCAA competition, which has an age limit of 25.
She placed 10th during a mid-October World Cup race. It was her top result event though it was only her second giant slalom World Cup race. She accomplished the feat while racing in bib 62, recording the fourth-fastest time during the second run. Moltzan was inspired by her roommate Nina O’Brien, who placed 15th while wearing bib 40.
Moltzan scored more World Cup slalom points at the start of this season in Austria. On Thanksgiving, she competed in the first parallel event of 2020, with racers competing head-to-head in an elimination format over two runs on giant slalom courses. Moltzan had never previously competed in the discipline on the World Cup, and her goal was finish in the top 30. Wearing bib 53, she qualified fifth.
As she moved from the round of 16 to the quarterfinal, her emotions peaked. No matter what, she was destined to register her best World Cup result. She beat Marta Bassino in the quarterfinal. During the semifinals she beat Olympic medalist Lara Gut-Behrami, who was the top qualifier.
Moltzan put everything on the line in the final. The worst she could finish was second. On their second run, she fell on her left hip three gates from the finish and slid through the next paneled gate.
“Most of the pain was numbed by the emotion of finishing second,” Moltzan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.