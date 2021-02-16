The U.S. Alpine ski team for the 2021 FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships was named on Monday with a trio of skiers with Vermont connections making the cut.
The men’s team includes Killington Mountain School’s Bradshaw Underhill and Green Mountain Valley School’s Ben Ritchie. The women’s team includes Burke Mountain Academy’s Zoe Zimmerman.
Underhill was ninth in the super G at last year’s World Championships in Narvik, Norway. Since the turn of 2021, Underhill has five top-10 finishes in FIS races, across super G, slalom and giant slalom.
Ritchie has been busy on the FIS World Cup circuit throughout 2021. His last podium finish was in a FIS slalom race at Copper Mountain in November. He was eighth in the National Championship giant slalom race at Copper as well.
Zimmerman has been on the European Cup and World Cup circuit early in 2021. At the National Championships in Slovenia in December, she had a third-place finish in the slalom. A week before, in Italy, she was ninth in slalom.
AJ Hurt (Squaw Valley Ski Club), Allie Resnick (Ski & Snowboard Club Vail) and Nicola Rountree-Williams round out the U.S. women’s squad, while Isaiah Nelson (Buck Hill Ski Racing Club) and Cooper Puckett (Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club) are the other men on the team.
The Junior World Championships are set for March 3-10 in Bansko, Bulgaria.
The men’s super G opens up competition March 3, March 4 is the men’s giant slalom, March 5 is the men’s slalom, March 8 is the women’s super G, March 9 is the women’s giant slalom and March 10 is the women’s slalom.
Shiffrin sets recordsAt the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin won the Alpine combined race on Monday, with a time of 2:07.22, besting rival Petra Vlhova, of Slovakia, by 0.86 seconds.
It was a historic win as she collected her sixth World Championship gold, passing Ted Ligety, and her ninth total World Championship medal, passing Lindsey Vonn.
Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin rounded out the podium on Monday.
The top American in the men’s Alpine combined was Bryce Bennett who finished 16th. On Tuesday, University of Vermont’s Paula Moltzan was fourth in the women’s parallel race, finishing behind Italy’s Marta Bassino, Austria’s Katharina Liensberger and France’s Tessa Worley.
Burke alumna Nina O’Brien was the second American finisher in 10th.
On the FIS World Cup circuit, Stratton Mountain School product Lindsey Jacobellis qualified third in the women’s snowboard cross event in Reiteralm, Austria on Tuesday. She’ll compete in the final on Thursday.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold was 37th in qualifying for the men’s snowboard cross. Diebold missed out on making the final.
What’s on tap
A trio of events remain on the docket for the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Italy.
The mixed team parallel competition is set for Wednesday. Giant slalom will happen on Thursday and Friday, while slalom will be going on from Friday to Sunday.
There are a pair of World Cup events coming up in the next few days.
Joining the snowboarders that began competition in Tuesday, freestyle skiers will be competing in Reiteralm, Austria starting with ski cross qualifying on Wednesday. Finals are scheduled for Friday.
There will be ski jumping competitions in Rasnov, Romania from Thursday to Saturday as well.
