Up, down, over, out.
It’s been a week resulting in a lot of movement in the Rutland Herald / Times Argus boys basketball power rankings.
No. 2 CVU knocks off No. 1 Rice in Division I action. No. 5 South Burlington knocks off CVU. No. 10 Rutland beats No. 4 Brattleboro and unbeaten D-II Fair Haven keeps marching on.
The chips are falling all over the place.
This week’s top 10 with last week’s ranking in parentheses):
1. CVU (2, 5-1). Barely, as Chittenden County plays some early-season knockoff.
2. Rice (1, 4-1). The Green Knights got right back up and won big vs. Essex.
3. St. Johnsbury (3, 4-1). Hilltoppers hang on to this spot by virtue of their earlier win over South Burlington.
4. South Burlington (5, 5-3). Hard team to figure. The Wolves lost at home to Mount Mansfield then beat Rice.
5. Fair Haven (6, 7-0). The Slaters are now 3-0 against Division I teams after road win at Burr and Burton.
6. U-32 (7, 6-0). The Raiders beat that other Raiders team, Rutland.
7. Mill River (9, 5-1). The gap between D-I and D-II seems to be narrowing.
8. Rutland (10, 3-3). The jury is still out on the Raiders but a win over Brattleboro is particularly encouraging.
9. Brattleboro (4, 3-3). The promising Colonels have been very hot and cold.
10 (tie). Burr and Burton (8, 4-3) and Montpelier (unranked, 5-1). BBA has lost its last two while the Solons have won four straight.
On the bubble: Hartford, Missisquoi.
Division II top five
1. Fair Haven; 2, U-32; 3. Mill River; 4. Montpelier; 5. MSJ.
Division III top five
1. Hazen; 2, Thetford; 3, Randolph; 4. Stowe; 5. BFA-Fairfax.
Division IV top five
1. Twinfield. 2. Twin Valley; 3. Danville; 4. Rivendell; 5. Proctor.
bob.fredette
@rutlandherald.com
