WEATHERSFIELD — It was a good day to be a Bobcat at the 13th annual Southern Vermont Decathlon.
A pair of Bates College graduates ruled the day in the men’s competition with Evan Koch claiming the win and Liam Evans taking second place.
Brattleboro’s Koch, who became the youngest Southern Vermont Decathlon champion in 2017 at 16 years old, won all six of the running and jumping events, and set the total score record of 8,805 points.
He broke the old scoring mark of 8,755 points set by former University of Vermont decathlete, D.J. Snide, in 2019.
Evans nearly broke Snide’s scoring record as well by finishing with 8,705 points. He set an event record in discus with a throw of 149 feet, 5 inches and also won shot put and the vortex football throw.
Three-time defending champion Brian Lashway finished in third with 7,404 points. Lashway, a resident of Charlestown, New Hampshire that went into the Southern Vermont Decathlon hall of fame last year, finished in the top three for the 12th time.
On the women’s side, Jess Curtis, of Springfield, went unopposed on her way to winning her third championship. She also broke her own record in discus with a throw of 89-09.
The top-five in the overall men’s standings was rounded out by Shane Mas (6,382) and Dan Barile (4,484).
Koch won a tight battle in the 100-meter dash, finishing in 12.22 seconds, just 0.11 seconds head of Evans. Lashway came in third at 13.88 seconds.
Koch took home the 110-meter low hurdles with a time of 14.46 seconds. Evans was second in 15.83 seconds and Lashway finished in 17.53.
Koch won the 400-meter dash in 56.06 seconds, beating out Evans’ time of 57.57 seconds. Lashway was third in 1:06.77.
Koch won comfortably in the mile run, finishing in 5:33.23. Evans came second in 5:57.81 and Lashway was third in 6:11.92.
Evans won the shot put with a toss of 46-08 with Koch second at 43-05.5 and Lashway third at 39-05.
Evans won comfortably in discus with his toss of 149-05. Lashway was second at 124-08 and Koch was third at 108-05.
Lashway claimed the win in the keg toss with a throw of 28-11. Koch was second at 28-05.5 and Evans was third at 28-01.
Evans won the vortex football throw with a toss of 192-00. Mas was second at 171-01 and Koch was third at 165-10.
Koch won the long jump with a jump of 19-10. Evans was second at 17-00. and Lashway was third at 15-06.
Koch took first in the vertical jump with a jump of 28-05. Evans was second at 24-00 and Mas was third at 22-05.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH